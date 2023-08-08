Laurence Dutton/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) just reported its slowest revenue growth rates as a public company. That's the bad news. The good news is that I believe this marks its trough revenues and that over the next twelve months, we'll see Palantir's revenue growth rates accelerate.

Furthermore, and most crucially, Palantir continues to be GAAP profitable and is expected to be eligible to be added to the S&P 500 index within 90 days. With inclusion to follow soon thereafter.

Here's why I'm bullish on Palantir's prospects.

Why Palantir? Why Now?

Palantir is a data analytics company that specializes in providing software solutions for data integration and visualization, primarily used in government and commercial sectors for intelligence and strategic decision-making purposes.

I concluded my previous analysis by stating,

Everyone wants to buy a cheap business at a discount and to allow it to compound for a long time. I believe that Palantir will be around for many years to come. But I don't believe we'll see its share price stay around $15 per share for a prolonged period of time. The feedback I get from people is that they'll wait until the stock dips lower to where it was a few weeks ago. I retort, who cares what the price was? All that matters is where the price is headed.

Since I recommended Palantir, the highly followed Palantir has been a volatile holding of mine but it has mostly moved higher. And what about right now? I remain resolute, that Palantir has some pesky aspects, including its over promotional habits and its extremely overpaid executive team.

But those detractions are more than made up by Palantir's continued progress to develop cutting-edge data mining and artificial intelligence analytics to help its customers discover patterns and derive actionable insights from complex data structures.

Furthermore, I maintain that Palantir's business model has a moat. Being able to gather as customers governments around the other is no easy accomplishment. For that, Palantir's user-friendly interfaces which allow even non-technical personnel to interact with data and draw meaningful conclusions, are important, but that isn't where the moat is found for this business.

The moat the Palantir has developed is one of trust. Having the US government as a customer opens a lot of doors for Palantir. Not only for US enterprises but also for other Western governments.

Moving on, Palantir makes the case that AI is going to reignite the US' GDP and that Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (''AIP'') prospects will participate in that upside. Here's a quote from the earnings call,

We see a market, especially in the U.S., which is hungry for an ability to apply AI, both large language models and algorithms to transform our businesses. I believe this transformation will change the GDP of America and that Palantir will participate in that -- in the delta between where the GDP is now and where, it will get to powered by unique technologies that are almost exclusively being built in the United States and are being adopted more rapidly and more efficiently with more vigor. [...] AIP enables you to deploy [Large Language Models] anchored in your data, on your private network and to safely orchestrate your enterprise with tools, actions and other AI models, all of this in a controlled, governed and trusted AI operating system.

The Artificial Intelligence Platform from Palantir enables customers to glean insights from secretly stored data. Remember that customizing your own dataset to gain insights into your own data is quite time- and money-consuming with current large data models. However, Palantir's AIP aims to address this issue.

Revenue Growth Rates to Improve in 2024

PLTR revenue growth rates

Palantir is up against challenging comparables with H1 2022. But now that its revenue growth rates have moderated and the macro environment has stabilized, I believe that Palantir just reported its trough in revenue growth rates.

Not only will Palantir report sequential acceleration starting next quarter, but I believe that there are enough prospects afoot that Palantir will enter 2024 growing at 20% CAGR, at least into H1 2024.

That will be a significantly better setup than the quarter that Palantir just reported. But the best news is found in the next section.

Why Palantir's Multiple Will Expand

As noted already, the big drawback of this investment is that Palantir's stock-based compensation is excessive. Nearly all of its non-GAAP profits are made in the form of stock-based compensation.

That being said, the business continues to be marginally GAAP profitable and is guided to remain GAAP profitable going forward.

Accordingly, this means that Palantir will become included in the S&P 500 index before 2023 is finished, or shortly thereafter. As you can imagine, this will not only elevate its status with potential customers, but it will also make its shareholder base more static. And if Palantir's shareholder base is more static, the stock will become less volatile, and the multiple that investors will be willing to pay will expand.

The Bottom Line

Palantir reported its slowest revenue growth rates, but I believe this marks its trough revenues, and its revenue growth rates will accelerate over the next twelve months.

The company remains GAAP profitable and is expected to be eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500 index within 90 days.

Palantir's cutting-edge data mining and AI analytics, along with its moat of trust with the US government, give it a strong position in the market.

Revenue growth rates are expected to improve in 2024, and Palantir's inclusion in the S&P 500 is anticipated to expand its multiple as its shareholder base becomes more static and the stock becomes less volatile.