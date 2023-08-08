Leon Neal

The release of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)'s Q2 2023 financial results earnings call is scheduled for August 9. Earlier this week, Match Group (MTCH) reported strong earnings, with revenue and EPS exceeding expectations, which may be a positive indicator for Grindr's upcoming report. The stock has not seen any significant boost since the report's release, although the stock value has increased by 3.21% over the last month.

Furthermore, whilst Grindr is growing its top line above the rate of its dating industry peers, we see it increase its losses YoY and reduce EBITDA margins. Although there may be positive industry momentum and management has maintained their FY 2023 forecast, investors should remain cautious that the company has yet to deliver positive earnings. Therefore, I keep a wait-and-see hold recommendation ahead of the earnings tomorrow.

Grindr's Growth momentum

Grindr had a successful start to 2023, with impressive revenue growth in the first quarter. Sales increased by 28.2% compared to the previous year, reaching $55.8 million. The company's efforts to improve monetisation have been effective, resulting in a 20% increase in paying users compared to the previous year.

Grindr plans to introduce new subscription options and services, which could lead to additional revenue streams and an expanded user base. We can also see that over the last one and three-year periods, Grindr has performed strongly compared to its dating app peers Match and Bumble (BMBL).

Although this can boost our confidence in the company, we should be aware that the company is still not profitable. The strategic goals are in place to guide the company, and the management has maintained its FY 2023 guidance after Q1's performance; however, due to its lack of history, there is an increased risk and uncertainty regarding the company's ability to generate profits.

Key metrics and financials

If we look at the key metrics and financials, we can see an increase in paying users and revenue per user. However, we are also cautious that most of the company's users remain free. Regarding financials, we see positive growth YoY on the top line; however, the bottom line has decreased YoY significantly. Furthermore, the adjusted EBITDA margin has reduced from 46.3% to 39.4%, and cash from operations has decreased YoY.

Grindr has a positive levered free cash flow of $79.72 million TTM and total cash of $33.84 million. Its cash flow has remained positive if we look at annual and quarterly trends, which is positive as the company can reinvest into the business and reward its investors. If we look at the liquidity, we can see that the company has a current ratio of under one at 0.88, indicating that it cannot cover its short-term liabilities, which is a concern. Comparing the balance sheet to its peers shows that its competitors are more liquid.

Valuation versus peers

Analysts haven't given much attention to Grindr and there's generally a negative outlook on the stock because it went public through an overvalued SPAC, leading to a significant drop in the stock's price. However, if we compare Grindr's total return with that of its peers, we can see that it has been the most profitable stock to hold so far this year, with a return of 21.72%. Grindr caters to a unique dating market niche by focusing on the LGBTQ+ community, but its competitors are larger and have a track record of generating positive earnings.

Even though Grindr has seen significant sales growth, its price-to-sales ratio compared to similar companies may suggest that it is overvalued.

Risks

There are potential risks involved in investing in Grindr due to various factors. The company has yet to generate profits. Furthermore, it may face regulatory challenges, changes in user preferences, and increased competition, which can affect its performance. Additionally, since Grindr's services involve sensitive information, it must continually address fake profiles and user safety issues. It is important to note that the growth of the dating app industry may not be the same for all companies, and Grindr may not perform as well as its competitors.

Final thoughts

Tomorrow, Grindr will be releasing its earnings report. Given the impressive performance of Match Group earlier this month, there is a possibility that Grindr may follow suit. The strategies employed by both companies and broader industry trends suggest that Grindr has positioned itself well for potential growth. However, investors should bear in mind that the company has not yet delivered positive earnings and has limited historical performance to predict future outcomes. While the news could be positive, I suggest taking a wait-and-see approach and maintaining a hold rating.