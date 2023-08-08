Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Grindr's Anticipated Q2 Financial Results Amidst Industry Momentum

Aug. 08, 2023 7:00 AM ETGrindr Inc. (GRND)
A. Vandendael
Summary

  • Grindr showed top-line strength and improvement in its Q1 2023 and will release its Q2 2023 Financial results on August 9.
  • Dating industry peer, Match Group, delivered strong financial results earlier this month, indicating potential positive momentum.
  • However, investors should be cautious that Grindr has yet to produce positive earnings and has decreased its net income YoY.

Serial Killer Conviction Prompts Police To Warn Of Dating App Dangers

Leon Neal

The release of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)'s Q2 2023 financial results earnings call is scheduled for August 9. Earlier this week, Match Group (MTCH) reported strong earnings, with revenue and EPS exceeding expectations, which may

This article was written by

A. Vandendael
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

