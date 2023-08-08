Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
H&R Block: Implementation Of AI Can Boost Profitability In The Coming Years

Aug. 08, 2023 6:44 AM ETH&R Block, Inc. (HRB)
Tony Investing
Summary

  • Implementing AI tools can increase employee productivity by automating routine tasks.
  • Reducing the number of seasonal employees can lead to cost savings and therefore an increase in operating margins.
  • According to my estimate, the target price for the share is $50.6 with an upside potential of 50%.

Close up of a mid adult woman checking her energy bills at home, sitting in her living room. She has a worried expression

Introduction

In my personal opinion, the active development of AI can have a significant impact on a huge number of companies, one of which is H&R Block (NYSE:HRB). Despite the fact that the company's shares are currently under

This article was written by

Tony Investing
Blog of long-term investor. I prefer to use fundamental analysis to look for investment ideas. Besides, i like emerging markets and new technologies. Nowadays my focus is: consumer, TMT and EV.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
