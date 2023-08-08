Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PennantPark: Buying Undervalued Assets In An Overvalued Debt Market

Aug. 08, 2023 6:56 AM ETPennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.5K Followers

Summary

  • Business Development Companies, such as PennantPark, are benefiting from the regulatory strains on traditional banks, creating opportunities in the corporate lending market.
  • Banks are reducing exposure to commercial loans and securities, potentially benefiting non-bank lenders.
  • PennantPark's increased leverage makes it more exposed to a negative credit cycle or recession than ever before.
  • While PennantPark has an excellent track record, the corporate debt market appears systematically overvalued due to excessive demand from income-driven investors.
Risk Assessment and High Return

Olivier Le Moal

Over recent months, various strains in the banking system and the economy have led to headwinds for the corporate lending market. Banks have sharply increased lending standards to reduce exposure to a potential reversal of the credit cycle. At the same

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.5K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.