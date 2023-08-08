Olivier Le Moal

It's been a mediocre first half of the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with higher operating costs offsetting the stronger gold price in many cases and some negative one-time events (severe weather, power outages) weighing on production levels. However, one name will buck this trend, with this being Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF), a mid-tier producer focused in Nicaragua and Nevada. This is because the company put up another record quarter in Q2, with production trouncing its previous record by over 4% with the added tailwind of what will be a record average realized gold price for the company. And with the company set to see further production gains in 2024, with a full year of production from its new northern spoke while still having considerable excess processing capacity at Libertad, this is one growth story that investors should pay close attention to if we see a sharp pullback.

Calibre Mining Operations (Company Website)

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q2 Production & Sales

Calibre released its preliminary Q2 results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~68,800 ounces, marking the third consecutive record quarter for the company. The exceptional performance was driven by another record quarter from its Nicaraguan operations, with ~58,400 ounces of gold produced, helped by ore deliveries that were on schedule with previous from its Eastern Borosi Mine, its furthest spoke from its hungry Libertad Plant. Meanwhile, its Pan Mine had another in-line quarter with production of ~10,400 ounces, with year-to-date production sitting at ~21,200 ounces, on track to meet its guidance midpoint of 42,500 ounces at its Nevada operations. And with year-to-date company-wide production of ~134,500 ounces for Calibre, the company is in a solid position to potentially beat the top end of guidance at 275,000 ounces (48.9% vs. top end of guidance), given that Q3 and Q4 should benefit from full quarters of contribution from Eastern Borosi.

Calibre - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Assuming similar sales to production and an average realized gold price of $1,965/oz or better, Calibre will enjoy another record quarter for revenue as well, with sales likely to come in at $133 million or better, beating its previous record of $126.9 million in Q1 2023. And with Calibre finishing the quarter by improving its cash balance further and by over 30% to ~$77 million (Q1 2023: $58.3 million), it remains in rare air as one of the few small-cap producers consistently generating positive free cash flow while it steadily grows production. Of course, its unique organic growth profile helps it to achieve this, with an abundance of excess capacity at its Libertad Mill, high-grade spokes across Nicaragua that can be developed for modest capex, with the bonus of favorable permitting timelines. And with a full year of production from Eastern Borosi in 2024, Calibre could generate upwards of $100 million in free cash flow next year if gold prices continue to cooperate.

Recent Developments

While Calibre Mining has continued to deliver at or above its targets from an operational standpoint, the company has also had considerable exploration success as well. The most significant of these examples is Panteon North, where the company reported a maiden reserve of ~0.80 million tonnes at 9.45 grams per tonne of gold, increasing its average reserve grade and adding nearly 250,000 ounces of gold reserves (equal to a full year of production in Nicaragua). Importantly, this discovery at Panteon North could end up being just one part of the highly prospective VTEM Gold Corridor that extends several kilometers north of Panteon, and it was not part of the company's multi-spoke growth strategy to grow its Nicaraguan production profile, pointing to significant upside to Calibre's production profile with a potential lift in overall feed grades.

As of past press releases, the initial step-out results from the new Panteon North discovery were quite encouraging, with highlight intercepts including 2.0 meters at 24.03 grams per tonne of gold, 9.30 meters at 11.61 grams per tonne of gold further north, and other hits of 2.1 meters at 6.73 grams per tonne of gold and 4.10 meters at 17.45 grams per tonne of gold. However, the most recent set of results has provided further upside and confirmation of these impressive grades, with highlight intercepts of 2.5 meters at 15.64 grams per tonne of gold, 13.4 meters at 3.57 grams per tonne of gold, and a northern most hole of 1.2 meters at 13.3 grams per tonne of gold. These intercepts build on previous hits just to the south, like LIM-22-4736 (4.1 meters at 17.45 grams per tonne of gold), and to date only a small portion of the strike has been tested, VTEM survey results indicating that mineralization likely continues further north.

El Limon Exploration & Drilling Highlights (Company Website)

Given Calibre's total processing capacity of ~2.7 million tonnes at Libertad and El Limon (up to ~1.0 million tonnes of excess capacity at Libertad), any new discoveries made across its properties have a greater value than most other producers, so Calibre's ability to successfully build on its Panteon North discovery should be quite exciting to investors. It's also important to note that isn't the only exciting development at the Limon Complex, with high-grade drill results reported from the past-producing Talavera Mine (known as Talavera Extension) just southwest of the Limon processing plant. These results point to a high likelihood of further reserve growth at its already solid reserve base of ~657,000 ounces, with the potential that Limon could grow to 1.0+ million ounces of reserves by year-end 2024 between its new discoveries both southeast and southwest of the Limon Mill. The result will be further reserve growth per share, a unique attribute in a sector where reserves are often in decline.

El Limon Property - Mill, Producing Veins & Targets (Company Website)

Finally, while not nearly as high-grade, Calibre continues to enjoy drill success at its newer Nevada Mine (Pan), with a strong probability of increases resources and reserves with grades above its cut-off grades of ~0.21 grams per ton of gold at Pan (high end of range for harder ore). Recent results from Palomino include 38.1 meters at 1.23 grams per ton of gold, 16.8 meters at 0.87 grams per ton of gold, and 22.9 meters at 1.13 grams per ton of gold, plus a much thicker intercept of 54.9 meters at 0.89 grams per ton of gold. These hits are just south of Pan, entirely separate from new discoveries in North Dynamite and Coyote (13.7 meters at 1.36 grams per tonne of gold) and separate from Gold Rock. And while they might seem low grade, they are quite attractive for a heap-leach oxide operation in Nevada, where operations can easily justify 0.40 gram per ton grades like Marigold, and these hits are above Pan's reserve grade of 0.37 grams per ton of gold.

Valuation

Based on ~502 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$1.24, Calibre trades at a market cap of $622 million, making it one of the cheapest producers sector-wide. This undervaluation is despite the fact that it continues to over-deliver on promises, grow its production in a disciplined manner, and generate consistent free cash flow while maintaining one of the stronger balance sheets among its peer group. And even assuming conservative FY2024 estimates of ~$98 million in free cash flow, Calibre trades at just ~5.6x FY2024 EV/FCF, giving it one of the highest free cash flow yields sector-wide. And even if we use a conservative multiple of 6.5x free cash flow given that the bulk of its cash flow and net asset value is tied to a Tier-3 ranked jurisdiction (Nicaragua), this places a fair value on Calibre of US$1.45 per share.

Calibre Operations (Company Presentation)

Although this points to a 15% upside to fair value, I am looking for a minimum 40% discount to fair value when starting new positions in small-cap producers, and I prefer to buy when they're hated, not when they're hovering over 220% from their 52-week lows. So, while I see Calibre as one of the best-run small-cap producers in the sector that's enjoying meaningful exploration upside (which improves an already solid investment thesis), I would need a pullback below US$0.88 to become more interested in the stock. And while there's no guarantee that a pullback of this magnitude materializes, this would offer a larger margin of safety for investors and protect against any negative headlines out of Nicaragua, such as the one that sent the stock down ~45% in less than a week during Q3 of last year.

Summary

Calibre Mining continues to fire on all cylinders, with another record quarter in Q2 and the company on track to deliver near the top end of its FY2023 guidance. This places the company in rare air among its peers, with some precious metals producers set to deliver at the bottom end of guidance, and others having to revise materially lower, like First Majestic Silver (AG). Meanwhile, the company's Panteon North discovery continues to grow, with solid step out intercepts along the prospective VTEM gold corridor pointing to continue resource and ultimately reserve growth per share. That said, I continue to see more attractive opportunities elsewhere given Calibre's significant outperformance vs. the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), hence why I remain on the sidelines now. However, if the stock were to pull back below US$0.88, I would strongly consider starting a new position.

