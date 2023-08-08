Alibaba: The Case For Loading Up Is Here - Don't Wait Till It's Gone
Summary
- Alibaba is expected to report tepid earnings due to disappointing macroeconomic releases and concerns about China's economic recovery.
- The upcoming CPI release in China is expected to mark a decline, suggesting a lack of expected consumption growth for Alibaba.
- Despite negative sentiments, buyers have largely ignored Wall Street's pessimism and accumulating shares. BABA is close to taking out the $105 zone.
- With the Chinese government committed to achieving its 5% GDP growth target, a major stimulus announcement could set the wheels in motion for buyers to rush in.
- I make the case why investors shouldn't wait till then. With BABA attractively priced with improved buying sentiments, it looks ready to outperform moving ahead. Read on.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
China's leading e-commerce and cloud computing company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), is scheduled to report its first-quarter or FQ1 earnings release for FY2024 on August 10 (pre-market).
Investors are likely expecting a relatively tepid earnings performance from the e-commerce behemoth, given the spate of disappointing macroeconomic releases recently.
Bloomberg spooked fears that Chinese producers and consumers could be mired in an unexpected deflation trap based on a recent report. Accordingly, "July's trade data [indicated] a third consecutive month of declining exports and a notable drop in imports." Both releases came in below analysts' estimates, suggesting that the strength of China's economic recovery could be dissipating.
Furthermore, China's upcoming CPI release is also expected to mark a decline, suggesting that the expected consumption growth inflection could be missing from Alibaba's upcoming earnings release. Investing sentiments have also turned more pessimistic, as "overseas funds sold shares worth 7.6 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) through trading links with Hong Kong." The battered property market remains a cause of concern, given its critical role in China's economic recovery.
As such, the initial boost investors received last week from the PBOC's (China's central bank) meeting with property developers could be under strain. Under PBOC's newly-appointed governor Pan Gongsheng, the PBOC "engaged with executives from eight private companies" recently. China's central bank highlighted its commitment to enhance "funding support" for its embattled property sector.
However, some analysts cautioned that the meeting didn't unveil any "substantial new funding support measures for the property and private sectors." As such, investors might not be encouraged to return aggressively to leading Chinese stocks like Alibaba, implying a lack of confidence in the recovery momentum of consumer spending. Coupled with the high youth unemployment rates, I assessed the execution risks on Alibaba's FQ1 earnings release have heightened.
Notwithstanding the negative sentiments, I believe investors must remain focused on Alibaba's performance in the second half of the year, as the market is forward-looking. Alibaba remains a second-half growth inflection story. Therefore, Alibaba's upcoming earnings card should indicate that its revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth metrics bottomed out last quarter (ended March 31). As such, recent dip buyers likely anticipated further recovery in the quarter ended June 30.
There are several ways to assess Alibaba's forward guidance. The Chinese government remains committed to achieving its 5% GDP growth for 2023. Economists' estimates have been lowered, moving closer to the government's official target. As such, I assessed that sufficient pessimism is likely reflected in Alibaba's forward projections.
Also, while China's economy is still undergoing a highly challenging recovery, the increasingly positive overtures from the government suggest monetary and fiscal stimulus are anticipated. Hence, I believe recent buying sentiments in BABA likely indicate that investors are accumulating based on these expectations. With China's economy still not performing well enough in the first half, the window to attaining its 5% full-year GDP growth target is narrowing, indicating that a major stimulus announcement could happen sooner than later.
However, investors shouldn't wait until such a possible announcement first, as the risk/reward profile could be less attractive at that point. With BABA still attractively priced (corroborated by Seeking Alpha Quant's "B" valuation grade), I remain confident in the appeal of the current buy levels.
BABA has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my May update. It remains well below its $120 critical resistance level, suggesting attractive opportunities for buyers to accumulate at the current zone.
Also, I assessed that BABA's market structure of higher-lows is constructive. With BABA moving closer to re-testing its $105 zone, it should provide us more confidence in improved buying sentiments moving ahead if a decisive breakout higher is successful.
That should open up further upside toward the $120 level before a subsequent consolidation zone. With Alibaba slated to release its scorecard soon, I'm confident that investors should take advantage of its pre-earnings consolidation to buy more shares before a possible further recovery.
Rating: Maintain Strong Buy. Please note that a Buy rating is equivalent to a Bullish or Market Outperform rating.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (3)
Let’s hope you’re right. I buy some more shares. Thanks for your opinion
and clear view!
make it this maerker invstros depresion