Alibaba: The Case For Loading Up Is Here - Don't Wait Till It's Gone

JR Research
Summary

  • Alibaba is expected to report tepid earnings due to disappointing macroeconomic releases and concerns about China's economic recovery.
  • The upcoming CPI release in China is expected to mark a decline, suggesting a lack of expected consumption growth for Alibaba.
  • Despite negative sentiments, buyers have largely ignored Wall Street's pessimism and accumulating shares. BABA is close to taking out the $105 zone.
  • With the Chinese government committed to achieving its 5% GDP growth target, a major stimulus announcement could set the wheels in motion for buyers to rush in.
  • I make the case why investors shouldn't wait till then. With BABA attractively priced with improved buying sentiments, it looks ready to outperform moving ahead. Read on.
China's leading e-commerce and cloud computing company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), is scheduled to report its first-quarter or FQ1 earnings release for FY2024 on August 10 (pre-market).

Investors are likely expecting a relatively tepid earnings performance

JR Research
Identifying high-potential growth stocks for your portfolio

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Martin6310
Today, 8:26 AM
I have bought Baba already ($96,27)
Let’s hope you’re right. I buy some more shares. Thanks for your opinion
and clear view!
sancerrefrankie
Today, 8:15 AM
nice write t y @JR Research hope baba will go it up
make it this maerker invstros depresion
thdream
Today, 8:07 AM
Gonna add some today . Thanks for the write up
