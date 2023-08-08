Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Block: Buy The Drop

Aug. 08, 2023 7:43 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)8 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.29K Followers

Summary

  • Block beat analyst expectations for Q2'23 on adjusted EPS and revenues.
  • Block maintained considerable gross profit momentum in Q2'23, especially in the Cash App segment.
  • Cash App, Block's fastest-growing business, generated 37% gross profit growth in Q2.
  • While shares are not cheap, relative to bargain, Square is expected to grow much faster than PayPal going forward.

Mobile banking network, online payment, digital marketing. Business people using mobile phone with credit card and icon network connection on virtual screen

Tippapatt

Block (NYSE:SQ) continued to see considerable gross profit momentum in the second-quarter as the company saw continual growth in its Cash App ecosystem. The FinTech also reported top line results for the second-quarter that topped expectations. Nonetheless, shares of the Block

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.29K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQ, PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 8:32 AM
Premium
Comments (1.01K)
seekingalpha.com/... look this pleese comnents @The Asian Investor you kolegah alen SA think the tlry going to 300 now !
that wold be wondrful!!!!!
i will make it the biuy today !!!!
t y @The Asian Investor
HOPE will go !!!!
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 8:30 AM
Premium
Comments (1.01K)
site.financialmodelingprep.com/... do you beleve it them ?? 90 whereeee
they bloe it me OUT yestrday i boght at 67 and to 63 i wos in maergin call
t y you opineon @The Asian Investor
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 8:02 AM
Premium
Comments (1.01K)
www.youtube.com/... doreseey squre stock 🤣 @The Asian Investor
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 8:00 AM
Premium
Comments (1.01K)
i like this write very much t y @The Asian Investor they hit it the so much , from the 81.50 last weak
t y hope it will go up
very bad maerket
hate them
t y again @The Asian Investor
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Today, 8:05 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.96K)
@sancerrefrankie Do you own SQ? I thought you just owned PayPal...
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 8:10 AM
Premium
Comments (1.01K)
@The Asian Investor u r rite but i buy it the some fridey @The Asian Investor but yestday margin clirk make it me the sell 100 share becose i have no more monie, now have 75 @The Asian Investor
m
motto5448
Today, 7:51 AM
Comments (2.18K)
Paypal has them at every corner they simply have to much share in the long run.
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Today, 8:06 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.96K)
@motto5448 The business models are not exactly the same. PayPal has no Cash App, and depends on online e-Commerce.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.