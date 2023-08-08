Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Risk Appetites Squashed By Weak Chinese Imports/Exports And Moody's Downgrade Of 10 U.S. Banks

Marc Chandler
Summary

  • Equities are weak, but bond markets are strong despite the surprise tax on Italian banks announced yesterday and the kick-off of the US $103 billion refunding today.
  • Outside of Japan and Australia, Asia-Pacific equity markets were lower led by a 1.8% drop in the Hang Seng and a nearly 2.2% loss of the mainland shares that trade there.
  • The 0.65% fall in Europe's STOXX 600 offset the gains of the past two sessions plus some. US equity futures are around 0.5% lower.
  • The US dollar is bid, rising against all the G10 currencies. The risk-off tone is seeing the dollar bloc and Scandis hit the hardest (~0.5-0.90%), while the euro and Swiss franc are around 0.25% lower.
  • Emerging market currencies are lower, led by the South Korean won and Polish zloty.

Financial District

Mlesna/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

The combination of falling Chinese imports and exports and Moody's downgrade of ten US small and medium-sized banks is serving to squash risk appetites. Equities are weak, but bond markets are strong despite the surprise tax

Marc Chandler
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

