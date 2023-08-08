Torsten Asmus

Rob Isbitts and Matthew Tuttle return. Fitch downgrading U.S. debt - is it a big deal? (1:50) Corporate bonds, credit card interest rates, the Fed and why we're not getting a soft landing (15:10) yield curve and its inversion (22:30) put options investment strategies (26:00).

Transcript

Rob Isbitts: This is Seeking Alpha's Investing Experts Podcast. Welcome back. I'm Rob Isbitts, a Seeking Alpha contributor, under the profile Sungarden Investment Publishing, formerly Modern Income Investor. Sungarden is the company I founded after I sold my investment advisory practice in 2020 after 27 years in that business.

I am joined again by my friend and industry colleague and veteran, Matthew Tuttle of Tuttle Capital Management. He is a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, a highly experienced trader, and very much an ETF innovator. Matthew, how are you today?

Matthew Tuttle: Doing great.

RI: All right. We both been professional investors since, I guess would be last century, right? That sounds weird to say, and we've got all the bruises to prove it. We made most of the mistakes that you can make as investors, had plenty of success along the way. That's why we survived this long. That's why we're doing this right now. And we hope that you can learn a lot from our experience. We are very much trying to be myth busters and we speak truth to the hype.

One additional thing for you to keep in mind, Matthew, on this episode of the Investing Experts. I mean, look, we're recording this on Wednesday about 12:30 P.M. It is August 2nd.

So, last night, Fitch, one of the rating agencies, downgrading the U.S. debt from AAA to AA+. It may not seem like much, it may not be much. Wanted to get your initial impression, and then I really want to kind of hammer on this for a minute.

MT: My initial impression is, it's not much. I mean, as we sit here, the market is selling off a bit, but I think we're at a spot after this recent run where it doesn't take much for people to start taking profits.

The thing I'm monitoring is, I am monitoring yields. So, the 10-year is back over 4%. That has not typically been a good spot for stocks, but the past couple of times we've gotten at that level, we've come down real quick.

So, that's what I'm watching more than anything, if this does bring yields over 4% and keep them over 4%, then I may change my mind. But for now, I think, we'll go above 4%, we'll look around for a while, and then we'll come back down, and this will be much ado about nothing.

RI: That was great foreshadowing, unrehearsed, because I'm going to come back to that and the yield curve and the inversion of the yield curve and all that stuff. But first I want to get my two cents in here. So, I guess the first musical reference, I'm going to go all the way back to, remember the Rocky Horror Picture Show? One of the songs from that Rocky Horror Picture Show was, Dammit, Janet.

And that was my first reaction when I heard Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen responding for the administration, I guess, and this is not intended to be political. I'm not political. I am apolitical, okay. And you'll see why I say that in a minute.

To me, I cannot believe that Janet Yellen had the cojones to say that this was arbitrary and based on outdated data, okay? Where is she looking? This is something that has been building up to where it is.

I mean, look, not 24 hours later, the Treasury comes out and says, okay, we're going to issue a lot more long-term bonds than we thought. This is all to pay for this debt ceiling mess that wasn't a Republican thing, wasn't a Democrat thing, it was a Congress thing, this was going on for 30 years. And yeah, they didn't shut the government down, but all they did was to agree to pay for what they've already spent money on.

So, like that's as far as we've gotten. We haven't even gotten to controlling spending going forward. And now, the tab is 30 trillion and counting. I just heard this morning actually on another podcast that the interest cost for the U.S. on the debt since last year has doubled because of, of course, all the Fed rate hikes, so 11 of them.

So, it's like eventually you have to pay for all this stuff and how do you do it for now? You issue more debt. What's the debt of the U.S. Treasuries? And so yes, we are going to come back to that. But the last thing I want to say about this, Matthew, and then you certainly chime in again.

Sometimes you just have to tell it like it is and what this situation that has led to this maybe largely symbolic downgrade. Just like back in 2011, it was a non-event after a little while, okay, but still I think sometimes, whether it's us as money managers, but in this case, as the U.S. government, or I should say the U.S. Treasuries' standing in the world as the reserve currency, sometimes you have to look in the mirror and just say, you know what, we stink right now. Just like a sports team does when they lost a lot of games in a row.

And we're going to try to do what we can to improve. We already are trying to improve, recognize, acknowledge the problem. No more band-aids, fiscal sanity now, otherwise an entire generation, which happens to be my generation and your generation, the folks who have saved all this money, the baby boomers and now the Gen Xers behind them, they're going to be faced with a lot of risks that they are not prepared for.

Like, what do you do if you're about to retire on X dollars in savings, and all of a sudden it's 60% of X because the stock market is reacting to the credit worthiness of the U.S. fading.

And at the same time, cost of living is rising, you know, right now, from a credibility or credit worthiness standpoint, okay, the United States, we stink and we need to clean it up. Your thoughts?

MT: Yeah, so a lot there, and you probably don't want to get me started because I would be political.

RI: There's only room for one of us to rant on this today.

MT: Yeah, I mean, yeah…

RI: Next time you.

MT: Next time, I’ll rant. But I mean, I'm political from the standpoint where I don't like any politicians, doesn't matter to me what party. The Republicans would mess this up and the Democrats will mess this up. And I mean, someone ought to get Janet Yellen a credit karma membership for the treasury. They are free. She can get those alerts. When she goes over certain amounts, I think it'd be very helpful.

I think if she were watching that, she wouldn't – if she were questioning Fitch, it would be, “Hey, why are you guys being so light on us?”

RI: Yeah, to me, it's the reaction. Anyway, okay, we'll move on to something else, okay? I do want to get to the treasury yield curve and all that. So, let me ask you this though. When it comes to, let's call it the corollary what's going on in Washington, okay, with the Fed?

Everybody, it seems, everybody, everybody who manages money gets paid fees to manage money and so hopes that the market always goes up, okay? The narrative out there now is, oh, okay, it's going to be, this is all going to end up clean. The narrative is that the Fed is going to get this right, we're not going to have a recession or if it is, we're barely going to notice it, et cetera, et cetera. What do you think?

MT: Yeah. So you look at all the data, it's all pointing to a soft landing. The Fed heads are all talking about a soft landing and the market is hoping for a soft landing. I'm not a huge fan of the Fed either. I think that they were the ones who caused this mess. They didn't see it when they called the transitory. And I think they're making up the solution as they go along.

I think if we do have a soft landing, it's not, wow, look at how Jerome Powell handled this and he created a soft landing. I think they could lock their way into it. I don't think that's going to happen. I think whenever you raise rates from 0% to 5% in a very short period of time, you're going to have dislocations and those dislocations are going to come out of that field like a bunch of regional banks going under all of the sudden.

Yeah, I think you're going to have some other stuff. And certainly, if the 10-year stays above four and maybe keeps going up from here, you're going to have some issues. You're going to have some issues in the economy when this filters into mortgage rates, it filters into small business lending. There are a whole bunch of other shoes to drop that we haven't seen yet.

But certainly, you see this rally, a lot of it obviously is AI and happened after NVIDIA (NVDA) earnings, but a lot of this last latest leg has been people kind of assuming, all right soft landing and the Fed is going to bring rates down very, very quickly. And if that happens great; if it doesn't, watch out.

RI: That is, as one of my industry colleagues like to say, a real tour de force on what is going on right now. And you're right. It is an issue right now where we don't know what other shoes are going to drop because that's the way these things work, right? Historically, you raise rates a few times. It could take a year, year-and-a-half before you really see it roll through the economy. And now you're talking about 11, 12 rate hikes.

So, I heard a prominent industry voice, won't say who, who seemed to be goosing what I would call a financial advisor audience about, oh, you should be extending bond duration. You should be taking on more credit risk.

Does that, like at this point, and I mean even before the announcement yesterday by Fitch and anything that may or may not turn into, because ultimately, this stuff all ends up coming down to yes, there's a fundamental underpinning but then it's the emotions that take over.

So, to me, when you have, let's say, somebody preaching the idea of extending bond duration, taking on more credit risk at this point in the cycle with all the risks that we see, does that not say product sale to you? Or does it make sense?

MT: Yeah. So it says two things. It says product sale and it says, I don't know what the heck I'm talking about and maybe a combination of both. If I can buy T-bills and get 5%, no, I'm not going to extend my duration. I'm not going to add credit risk. I'm going to have T-bills and then I'm going to trade equities around those T-bills.

To me, that makes a whole heck of a lot more sense. Towards the end of last year coming into this year, we were buying preferreds because I thought you had a better risk reward on preferreds than you did on commons, but, haven't been doing that in a long time because commons have been doing well here.

And yeah, I mean, with T-bills where they are, if you're talking about extending duration, if you're talking about the two year, okay, I'd do that. But I'm not going to buy like 30-year treasuries for anything other than a trade. And I am buying them this morning because I think there might pop off some of these lows, but that's a trade that's not, I'm going to hold on to these for a while.

RI: Yeah, that'll make for an interesting last few minutes when we talk about what we've been doing, just a little foreshadowing. So credit card debt, okay, which a lot of people are eventually going to have to pay off along with student loan debt, et cetera.

All part of the impact that we haven't seen from higher rates because a lot of stuff has been deferred or people can play little tricks to defer actually, sort of paying the piper. So, the other 22 in addition to 22-year highs and interest rates after the last Fed rate hike, guess what, the credit card interest rate has now risen to?

MT: I don't know, tell me.

RI: 22%

MT: Coincidence, maybe not.

RI: Yes, right. Can you believe that, okay? So, there's a lot of comeuppance here and we haven't even talked about corporate bonds, but boy, I mean there are a lot of corporate bonds going to mature next year. And I was looking at this. At the end of 2020, the average BBB rating was 2% and the average BB rating was 3.3%.

Well, about three years later, that BBB average rate has gone from 2% to 5.8% and the BB, which is in the junk category, BBB barely considered investment grade. That BBB, which was 3.3%, it's more than double to 6.8%.

Translation, interest costs have more than doubled, inflation is eroding profit margins. Tell me how this ends well, but for all but the most stable businesses/stocks and I'm not even talking about what you pay for them in terms of valuation.

I'm trying to find a bullish case beyond 'it's going up because it's going up in the stock market', which is why the bond market, as we'll discuss in a few minutes, actually looks more interesting to me even from a tactical standpoint.

MT: So yeah, and I can't explain how it ends well, which is why I don't think we're going to get a soft landing. But again, I'm not a permabear, I'm not a permabull. I trade based on what I see. And if the market is ramping things up under the idea that we're going to have a soft landing, Fed's going to start cutting rates soon.

So, all of that stuff you mentioned is going to come back down, and AI is going to change everything. Then we'll participate with my head on the swivel and be looking for whatever opportunities I can to add that to the short side if needed. So far, hasn't been needed lately.

RI: We are speaking from a very similar book. I can tell you that. And by the way, would that be the exact same swivel model that you were using, earlier this year or late last year when you were buying those preferreds because you probably were buying with your left hand, but your right hand was on the sell.

MT: Yes. I mean, we were looking to get equity exposure through preferreds, figuring that that was a better way to do it while tactically doing a lot of shorting, shorting regional banks, shorting commercial REITs. We had a lot of fun with that and I keep watching for more opportunities. I did short a regional bank today. We'll see how that goes. It is fun to try to dip back into that trade a little bit, but we'll see.

RI: I have taken a slightly different tact. Again, and actually, let me just ask you, was the purchase of the preferreds, was that more driven by total return? Or were you thinking, okay, I'm going for total return because nobody wants to bring in 10% income or 7% income and then lose twice that principle ever? I don't understand what a lot of that, there's a lot of stuff where people kind of blow off the latter part of that. Were you doing that, were you income motivated or were you truly total return motivated?

MT: Yeah I'm never income motivated. I don't care about income. To me, interest, dividends, capital gains, it's all green. I don't care about the tax consequences. If I get $20, it doesn't matter to me what it is. So, I mean, I know you're a modern income investor.

RI:: Well, I was. We retired that name in favor of going back to the base brand, Sungarden Investment Publishing on Seeking Alpha. But no, well, look, and even when we did use the phrase modern income, okay, it still doesn't mean cash on cash necessarily.

However, I will say my equivalent, let's call it flirtation, although it's lasted a little bit longer maybe than you would have preferreds. I do own a few, not huge positions, but enough to matter, positions in some of the very structured covered call ETFs where the underlying is the Dow, the Nasdaq, and the (NASDAQ:TLT).

But here's a good example of how I have, and I know I'm sort of cheating into our last whole segment here, but I think it's the right time to bring it up. So, I mean, just in the last few days, seeing what I believe in my chart work was and not knowing that the fish thing was going to happen, of course, couldn't front run that if I tried.

But taking the TLT and saying, I'm getting this huge covered, covered call writing dividend, (BATS:TLTW) is the symbol. And I own the TLT underlying, however, looks to me like we could have anywhere between a moderate lift to an explosion higher in long treasury rates. And if we do, a, I want to protect; and b, I want to exploit and try to make money.

So, what did I do? Bought puts on TLT alongside the other stuff. You can also use the ETF that shorts the long treasury, which is TBF. There's also (NYSEARCA:TBX), which shorts 7 to 10-year. So, again, we always try to get the ETF symbols out there for people to go do their own research.

Let's talk about this yield curve steepening. We've been kind of moving all around it. And here's my question to you, Matthew Tuttle. The yield curve is going to – it is inverted, and for those who are not familiar with the vernacular, so one way to look at it is a lot of inversions or I should say there's a lot of yield curve spreads, but the most popular one is 2-year Treasury, 10-year Treasury. In normal times you would expect that if you're lending the money to the U.S. government for 2 years that you're only going to require a small amount of return, but if you're lending for 10 years 5x as long, you should get more.

Well funny things happen in environments like this where rates are suppressed and put to zero for so long. And one of the sure signs of recession, at least, 9 out of 9, I believe it is since like 1950, is the yield curve inverts so that 2-year yield rises above the 10-year and owes it above the 10-year now, like by a historic amount, not decades.

Have we seen the 2-year above the 10? And you were saying the 10 is now getting up maybe a little toward 4%. So, a lot of people who are sort of new to the bond side of things, they're all equity and obviously Seeking Alpha has historically been an equity platform.

I think one of the things we're hoping to do between ETFs and bonds and some other things is, is help people sort of broaden their understanding, broaden their opportunities set, so they have more investments to choose from that they feel confident in using because they understand it.

So, you go back to 210 spread and the recession, at least the last 9 times, is not when the yield curve inverts, it's when it un-inverts. So, I've been sitting here for the last couple of months and now really starting to look at it closely and saying, okay, this thing is going to un-invert. It's either going to be later this year or first, second quarter next year.

So, Matthew, how do you think the yield curve ultimately un-inverts? Because that is really going to have implications for all these people that have lots of money in like really short-term treasuries and it's going to have implications for people that are maybe as you were saying starting to nibble on the long-end of the treasury curve?

MT: So, a lot there. First off, I am not a fan of arguments like, every time this happens, this happens. So, you see people, well, as you brought up, well, every time the yield curve inverts, that signals a recession. I don't care. That doesn't mean this time it is.

I think when you've got a situation where you've got an unelected group of unaccountable people, being the Fed, who manipulates the short-end of the curve and communicates to an extent what they plan on doing going forward, you've got the potential for dislocations because the Fed does control the short-end, the market controls the long-end, and bond traders are saying, 10-year rates should be this, and 30-year rates should be this.

And certainly, I think you could un-invert if the Fed decides, hey, we're going to lower interest rates, which I think they'll do at some point. I think they know that the market has become addicted to lower interest rates. I think they'll lower them to whatever rate that they can get away with lowering them without causing a whole inflationary cycle again and the yield curve will un-invert.

We will either go into a recession or we won't and we'll deal with that when and if it comes.

RI: Yeah, well put, well put and all the other sort of hedge investor, sort of moniker that I've had it was all, call it long, short, or hedge, but I've actually never shorted a security in my life. I always preferred single inverse ETFs, occasionally levered, but very, very low position size, not a big leverage fan. And I like put options, especially when they are giving them away like they are now.

And I don't know how much work you do on options. I'm not sure how much we've talked about this, but everybody's been clamoring all the sort of day-trading bros or whatever, have been clamoring to buy call options. And so, they're a little more expensive.

Puts? Dirt cheap, dirt cheap. You want to have a, put some of your money, invest it in something where, I don't know, for the next 3, 6, 12 months, if the market crashes or the VIX flies or whatever, okay? It's there for the taking. It doesn't cost that much, relatively speaking, historically speaking.

What do you think of options? Because I don't mind telling you again, this is the end part of the show where we talk about what we're actually doing. So, I own, recently bought some kind of way out of the money, home runner strikeout kind of thing, puts on the ARK fund, which I know you're very familiar with (ARKK), put options out a couple months.

I've owned (NYSEARCA:SPY) puts for a while. I've owned (NASDAQ:QQQ) puts for a while. I have added to that on this little dip here. And the one I'm, I don't want to say excited about because we got to keep the emotions out of it. But I really do see that there's a possibility here that going back to my question to you about how does this thing un-invert?

I don't think at this stage from what I'm seeing, I do not think that we're going to see 3-month, 6-month T-bills dive to 2%. I think they're going to stay, maybe not where they are, but they're going to stay up there. That means if you're going to un-invert, eventually, it's going to have to be higher, longer-term rates, 10-year out to 30-year.

I see it in the charts. I don't know exactly, again, my saying all the time is the market is always trying to tell a story. We just have to listen. And so, I'm listening and starting to dip my toe in, and maybe more than a couple of toes soon, we'll see.

Buying (NYSEARCA:TBF) as the inverse 30-year bond, and some way out of the money, put options out a couple of months on TLT, which accomplishes the same thing, but with a limited cash outlay, because you can't put more than you put up when you buy options.

Now you had mentioned, I don't know, about half-an-hour ago, that you're looking the other way, again, different timeframes, I'm kind of swing trade out the long-term, you're a little bit shorter-term trader with a lot of stuff. So, tell me, and let's close with this and anything else that you are doing sort of around the edges? What are you doing in terms of the movement you're seeing in long-term treasuries?

MT: Yeah, and I'm also a huge fan of options from the standpoint of, it really allows you to know exactly what your risk is. You buy a stock, you short a stock, you wake up the next morning and it's up or down 50% against you, you've got a problem. With an option, you know you''re never going to lose more than you put into the option. So, you know exactly what your maximum loss is. So, huge fan of that.

And you are correct, shorter-term time horizon than you. So, in looking at TLT, every time we've come down here, it's bounced. Like I was saying earlier, every time the 10-year got above 4, it came right back down. It got above 4, looked around for a while and came down.

We will switch to the short side if I need to switch to the short side. To me, and I will occasionally short ETFs, I prefer puts on individual stocks or outright shorts if there's not a liquid options market. If there's not a liquid options market, I'm not going to force it. What about what?

RI: Yeah. What about if you want to do something in related to the bond market?

MT: If I were doing something related to the bond market, I'd either, I'd probably buy puts on TLT. That's a simple way to do it. Right now, I have calls on TLT, which is what I did when it hit the bottom.

RI: And it's important for people to understand. I mean, just looking back at all the articles I've written in so many comments, I try to answer every comment in Seeking Alpha that I get. And, understand just because here we are two pretty experienced investors, we're taking opposite sides, and not potentially obviously, but there's so many different reasons why you make an investment decision. And it's all part of a bigger picture.

And one of the things that I would love to see happen, not just at Seeking Alpha, but really across all, let's say, retail and professional investing is more emphasis on portfolio management. I don't mean asset allocation like stocks, bonds, 60, 40 for the next 30 years. We both, I think that's total garbage.

I'm talking about things like, hey, you can, like, what did I say before? I own something that brings me, TLTW brings me all that cashflow, covered call cashflow from the TLT, and I own TLT, well, that's a longer-term position. But that doesn't mean I can't go in and try to make money by buying and supporting that position with a put option.

Why don't we finish up here with kind of what is if you maybe sort of put a, what do they call it, a cherry on top of that in terms of different time frames and the idea that not all investing is, oh, you were right about this, you were wrong about that. So, like if one of us, neither of us is going to go broke if TLT goes the wrong way on us just because we have opposite positions. That's my point.

MT: Right. And again, I'm much, much shorter timeframe than you are. And much tighter stop. So, right now, I'm positive on my trade. TLT is going the right way, but I've got a stop. And if that stop gets hit, I'm out. And then if I see it setting up again, I'm back in.

I don't know that I would short it down here, just because again, looking at the way the chart’s set up, so every time it gets down here, it's bounced. So, my – and whenever I kind of go into it, some charts to me are bidirectional. Hey, if it does this, I'll go long. If it does this, I'll go short, but given my macro view and other things, a lot of times I'm looking at charts and it's one direction.

Either I'm long this name or I'm out or I'm short this name, and I'm out. So like, right now after the massive rally in regional banks, I don't think I'd go long regional banks, but I would look for opportunities to short them. Same thing with treasuries. I don't think I'd short them down here, but I'd look for opportunities to go long.

RI: And what a perfect way to help folks listening to understand that's how you can have different timeframes side by side. Everything Matthew just said, I agree with, okay? I am looking at, at least the possibility. And again, with a trickle of money now, not a deluge, but I am looking at the TLT situation saying, 10 to 30-year treasuries, the 10-year cross and 4%, I think there's at least a fighting chance that before it's done, we won't just hit 5, we might hit 6, we might even hit more.

And if we do, that runaway is something I want to have a little kernel of my portfolio, a small piece of it, ready to exploit. And I'm willing to be, let's say, wrong a little in order to try to be right a lot. As I like to say, take big shots with small amounts of money. Anything else before I read this legal thing that I'm supposed to read before we finish?

MT: The only other thing I'd say, keep an eye on this whole superconductor quantum computing area. It's starting to really heat up. You've seen some big moves in some of these stocks. That's something that could turn out to be a couple day wonder trade that goes by the wayside, but it also could be the start of something.

RI: Excellent. Excellent. Thank you. And we now have, I would say, at least two ideas you planted in my head. One is, I've got to ask you more about quantum computing because what I know probably fits on the head of a pin. And the other is options. Maybe we'll even do an options episode. What do you think?

MT: Cool. I'm up for that.

