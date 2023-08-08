Wall Street Breakfast: Trouble In China

2023 was the year that China's economy was supposed to come roaring back following the end of its zero-COVID policy, but all of the indicators are pointing in the opposite direction. Data has shown slowing growth and soaring youth unemployment, and there are many signs that deflation might be a bigger problem than previously imagined. The latest data today showed that Chinese exports suffered their worst fall since the start of the pandemic, while its CPI came in flat in June and producer prices have gone into a tailspin.



What's happening? China ended its zero-COVID policy when rising global inflation had already dented demand for its exports, and compared to the industrialized countries, there wasn't as much excess savings to spend after the reopening. The PBOC has even cut interest rates to encourage consumption, but further stimulus may be challenging given China's big debt problem and the weakness of the yuan. Bubbles in the property market have also led many to reassess their net worth, while an escalating trade war has seen manufacturing from Western multinationals outsourced to other countries like India and Vietnam.



Meanwhile, crackdowns in recent years have left the private sector reeling. The suspension of Ant Group's IPO and the DiDi Global fiasco soured investment, while Beijing has led targeted campaigns against industries like media, education and even food delivery, sapping the confidence of the business community. The Chinese government is trying to repair some of the damage by courting big U.S. industry players - like JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon and Tesla's Elon Musk - but the restrictions on economic activity have prompted many Chinese citizens and companies to save their cash rather than spend or invest.



What to watch: Deflation could beget deflation expectations, which may see demand suffer as consumers hold off on more purchases. Businesses would also make less revenue if they cut prices, meaning fewer jobs and reduced wages, and eventually lower consumption. "Problematic China statistics extend from macro statistics like GDP and unemployment to earnings," notes SA analyst Logan Kane in China's Economic Slowdown: A Wake-Up Call For The U.S. Economy. "Here's what we do know: Investment in China has fallen sharply... there is a huge debt load... and China's population is now falling."

Moody's cut credit ratings on multiple small and mid-sized banks, and placed six larger lenders on review for downgrade to reflect U.S. banking stresses. "Many banks' Q2 results showed growing profitability pressures that will reduce their ability to generate internal capital," Moody's warned, given that its base case is for a mild recession in early 2024. It also raised concerns over small and mid-size banks with greater exposure to commercial real estate - especially in construction and office lending. Among the downgraded banks were M&T Bank (MTB) and Pinnacle Financial (PNFP), while the lenders on watch for downgrade included U.S. Bancorp (USB) and Truist Financial (TFC).

Even as the cryptocurrency industry faces continued regulatory heat, PayPal (PYPL) is pushing further into the space with its launch of a U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. PayPal USD (PY-USD) is backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents, and is redeemable one-for-one for U.S. dollars. In terms of direct rivals, it would go against Tether (USDT-USD) and Circle's USD Coin (USDC-USD), the largest and most popular stablecoins. SA analyst Mike Fay is not convinced of how the stablecoin will benefit PayPal financially, saying, "for now, it looks like PYUSD adoption will be better for Ethereum than for PayPal."

In a surprise shakeup, Tesla's (TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn has stepped down after 13 years with the electric vehicle maker. Vaibhav Taneja was named CFO in addition to his current role as chief accounting officer, but the move will trigger new questions about succession in the top ranks at Tesla. While the stock is up 130% YTD, shrinking margins are a concern amid increasing EV competition, and the company just reported its lowest China EV sales this year. In other news, Neuralink - the brain chip company co-founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk - has raised $280M in funding.