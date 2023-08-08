Where Are The U.S. Dollar And The U.S. Stock Market Going

Fischerrx6/iStock via Getty Images S&P 500 Stock Index (Federal Reserve)

Where is the value of the U.S. dollar going?

It appears as if the value of the U.S. dollar is going down these days, and has been on that path since October 2022 or so.

Is there any other statistical series that seems to be moving in sync with the value of the U.S. dollar?

Well, yes, the movement of the S&P 500 stock index seems to be moving in rhythm with the value of the U.S. dollar.

Why might this be the case?

Well, let's start with the Federal Reserve.

The Federal Reserve began to tighten up on monetary policy in the middle of March 2022. That is, the Federal Reserve began to raise its policy rate of interest in the middle of March and the Fed also began its effort to shrink the size of its securities portfolio through a program called quantitative tightening.

Since that date, the Fed has continued to raise its policy rate of interest and reduce the size of its securities portfolio.

What happened as a result of this Federal Reserve effort?

Well, the S&P 500 stock index began to decline in the middle of March 2022.

But, note in the chart showing movements in the S&P 500 stock index.

The decline in the stock market stopped in October 2022 and began to climb up until the current time period.

Interesting.

But, note the path the U.S. dollar has taken against the Euro during this time period.

During March 2022 into October 2022 time period, the value of the U.S. dollar versus the Euro rose (as depicted in the following chart) and then began to fall in value in October.

The value of the U.S. dollar versus the Euro has continued to decline since last October.

It seems as if the two series track each other pretty closely.

U.S. Dollar to Euro Spot Exchange Rate (Federal Reserve)

It seems as if the Federal Reserve System changed its stance in that October 2022 period.

It seems as if the Federal Reserve moved back from a strict program of "tight" monetary one, to a monetary program that was more accommodating...even though the Fed continued to raise its policy rate of interest and continued to shrink the size of its securities portfolio.

The Fed did some shifting in its balance sheet management in October and the market "caught onto the change" very quickly and this resulted in the change in the performance of the S&P stock index and the value of the U.S. dollar.

The "change" has continued to this time and this is why the stock market has continued to rise and the value of the U.S. dollar has continued to fall.

What happened?

Well, here is a picture of what is called "Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks." I have often called this account a proxy for "excess reserves" in the commercial banking system.

Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

One can see from this chart, beginning in March 2022 that the Federal Reserve was very diligent in removing "excess reserves" from the banking system...up until October 2022.

Then, the series seems to level out, but in two phases.

First, we get the October 2022 period where the Fed seems to be leveling out the "excess reserves" with very little explanation.

Next, we get the jump in "excess reserves" connected with the banking problems of Silicon Valley Bank and others. The Fed does, however, maintain a higher "average" level of "excess reserves" after the March disruption...even up to recent weeks.

What has basically happened here?

Well, one could argue that in the first part of this picture, the Federal Reserve was moving ahead of other central banks in the world and this resulted in the strengthening of the U.S. dollar.

The weakness in the stock market reflected investor belief that the Federal Reserve was tightening up on monetary policy to engage in a serious battle with inflation.

In the second part of the picture, investors saw that the Federal Reserve was not engaging in as tight of a monetary policy as other central banks.

This relative move to a "less tight" policy "tipped" the markets the other way.

The Fed was now not the leader in the move to fight inflation. And, as such, investors could adjust their positions in the marketplace.

The Question

Is this the result that the Federal Reserve wants to carry forward?

The leaders of the Federal Reserve must be satisfied with the market results it has attained or it would not have continued to support its current stance this long.

But, now, investors seem to be looking at a Federal Reserve that is near the end of the period that it will be raising interest rates.

This feeling just reinforces the position that the Fed has been in since last October. But, what would stopping further interest rate increases do for the Fed?

How might this play into the world in which other central banks are still raising their policy rates of interest?

If the Fed is near the time that it will end up raising its policy rate of interest, what might this change do to the Fed's policy to reduce the size of its securities portfolio?

And, how might this change impact the way that the Fed is managing the "excess reserves" of the banking system?

Finally, how might changes in the Fed's actions impact the direction of the stock market and the change in the value of the U.S. dollar?

Investors need to keep their eyes open and be flexible.

With this Federal Reserve leadership in charge, it seems we must be ready for another period of radical uncertainties.