Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

8.6%-Yielding British American Tobacco: As Good As It Gets

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • British American Tobacco offers a high dividend yield of over 8% and is currently undervalued.
  • BTI has shown strong growth in its New Category segment, including vaping and modern oral products.
  • It remains a cash-flow rich company and is paying down debt while paying shareholders a well-covered dividend.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

US Dollar Hundred Bills In Wind

gawrav

Stocks are predictably unpredictable, and that is what makes them a wonderful place for value investors. There is almost always something on sale, even with the overall market trading near its all-time high.

With the market chasing growth

Gen Alpha Teams Up With Income Builder

Gen Alpha has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
16.32K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 14 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers.  Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI, MO, PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

M
M8Ultra
Today, 9:51 AM
Premium
Comments (30)
I own shares and enjoy the dividend but the market hates this stock. Been waiting for a turn around that may never arrive.
j
jdearly
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (156)
Really out of favor. Over time their should be a reversion to the mean. Until then you will get the dividend. They also have a hidden asset in ITC, which is quit valuable.
HATEFEEBAY profile picture
HATEFEEBAY
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (2K)
I am long BTI as my #2 position and 55 years old, so liking the dividend.
a
atlasman
Today, 9:40 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.59K)
I like the idea of a modern oral product. Can you describe it in more detail:}

Being seriously, I bought BTI last year based on its value and it has completely underperformed down 17% plus the divi and down 37% over the last 5 years. Yes, there earnings are going up but the PE being hung on them by wall street drops faster than earnings increase. I sure hope that turns around soon.
ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 9:38 AM
Premium
Comments (6.17K)
For those of you that want a much safer way to play BTI take a serious look at their newly issued bond. Its a coupon of "7.079%". Maturity is 8/2/2043. Rated BBB+ which tells me its pretty solid. I bought a bunch yesterday at a price of $99.05. Which gives me more than the coupon's yield. Cusip is : 054989AC2. Also it has a "stable" outlook. Now if I could just get their I R Dept to return my phone call. By the way their 2022 gross revenues were over $34.6 $Billion Dollars. No small company.
I
IQ-Investment
Today, 9:39 AM
Premium
Comments (369)
@ChuckXX always nice when someone shares really good and solid ideas. Thanks!
g
grcinak
Today, 10:05 AM
Premium
Comments (1.5K)
@ChuckXX Thank you sir for your comment. Truly your heads up on the new bond is worth more than the entirety of the article. Sharing the cusip is especially generous. I have been trying to accumulate BBB- and better rated bonds at 7% or better yield. I was unaware of this one. ...Off to Fidelity I go... Thank you again.
Greenhorn Investor profile picture
Greenhorn Investor
Today, 9:33 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.68K)
Thank you for the article
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.