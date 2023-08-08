gawrav

Stocks are predictably unpredictable, and that is what makes them a wonderful place for value investors. There is almost always something on sale, even with the overall market trading near its all-time high.

With the market chasing growth stocks like Amazon (AMZN) and Nvidia (NVDA), many solid dividend payers have been left in the dust. While capital appreciation may be nice, its income-producing investments that pay the bills. Like building blocks of a mansion, I prefer to build my income stream brick by brick.

This brings me to British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), which now yields well above 8% and currently sits at the low end of its valuation range in recent years. While no one can tell you when the stock may see price appreciation, layering in at present levels may produce a mountain of cash flow down the line.

I last covered BTI here back in June, highlighting its product innovation and low valuation. The stock has given investors a 5.8% total return since then, roughly in line with the 5.9% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. In this piece, I discuss what makes BTI a terrific buy for income and value at present, so let’s dig in!

Why BTI?

British American Tobacco is the largest truly global nicotine company, with strong presence in both the U.S. and internationally. It has a number of key brands in the emerging reduced risk category including Vuse for vaping, Velo nicotine pouches, and glo tobacco heat sticks, as well as traditional cigarette brands like Camel and Newport.

BTI recently posted a strong first half of fiscal 2023, with organic revenue growing by 2.8% YoY. Importantly, BTI grew its bottom line at a faster rate with EPS rising by 5.3% YoY. This was due in part to operating efficiencies with adjusted operating margin being up by 40 bps to 44.3%.

Top-line growth was driven by New Categories with revenues being up 26.6% ex-currency. Encouragingly, revenue from non-combustibles now represent 16.6% of BTI’s total revenue, up 180 bps compared to full year 2022. Non-combustibles as a percentage of revenue is now over 30% in France and over 50% in the UK, led by Vuse, and over 50% in Japan, Poland and Kazakhstan led by the glo heated tobacco product.

What’s interesting is that BTI is leading in the modern oral space in Sweden with Velo, a space that’s been long dominated by Swedish Match, now a part of Philip Morris International (PM). Velo is now the market leader in the country for not just modern oral, but the entire oral tobacco segment. Notably, Sweden is now poised to become a smoke-free market, with the adult smoking rate approaching 5%. As shown below, Velo has been able to grow its market share of the total oral category from 1.5% to 8.1% over the past 4 years.

Importantly, Vuse value share is up by 240 bps in key vapor markets, with modern disposables continuing to accelerate total category growth. BTI’s disposable product, Vuse Go, is now available in 46 markets. Vuse also extended its leadership in the U.S. by 570 bps to 46.7% market share of the vaping category, sitting way ahead of Juul. Vaping is key to BTI’s guidance for profitability in new categories by 2024, and as shown below, segment gross margin has materially grown since FY19 from 40% to 58%, through price increases and operating efficiencies.

Risks to BTI include elevated volume decline in U.S. combustibles, as consumers switch to new categories and are clearly downtrading to lower cost brands in the inflationary environment. As shown below, BTI saw a 12.4% volume decline in U.S. combustibles, which is worse than the 8.4% industry decline.

Moreover, while glo saw 10% YoY revenue growth, it lost 140 bps of market share, from 19.6% as a percentage of the THP market in the prior year period to 18.2% at present. However, this could be a timing issue, as rival Philip Morris has innovated in this space with IQOS ILUMA and BTI is investing in new capabilities of its own with glo Hyper X2 Air recently launched in 9 key markets. This trend is well worth watching.

Meanwhile, BTI remains a cash-flow rich enterprise, generating £8.0 billion in free cash flow last year. While share buybacks have been paused, management is making good progress towards achieving the middle of its target net debt to EBITDA range of 2-3x and is committed to dividend growth with a 65% payout ratio.

Lastly, BTI remains very undervalued at the present price of $32.74 with a blended PE ratio of 6.9, sitting far under its normal PE of 13.3. This valuation belies BTI’s underlying earnings growth and forward growth potential in new category development. Meanwhile, BTI currently yields an appealing 8.6% dividend yield, based on its stated quarterly rate of USD $0.705 per share, subject to currency fluctuations.

BTI also trades at a meaningful discount to peers Altria (MO) and Philip Morris International. Using an apples-to-apples comparison with EV/EBITDA, since EV is inclusive of debt, BTI trades at a ratio of 6.7x, sitting well below the 8.6x and 14.6x of peers MO and PM, as shown below.

Investor Takeaway

All in all, British American Tobacco is now in deep value territory and pays a very appealing 8.6% dividend yield. It's producing solid top and bottom line growth and its New Category segment continues to gain traction in key markets. While risks remain in terms of combustibles downtrading, BTI remains a cash cow with plenty of capacity to pay down debt and fund a growing dividend. As such, BTI at present may be a compelling choice for potentially strong total returns from here.