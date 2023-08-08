Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Not Yet Time To Give Up On Tri Pointe Homes: Solid Demand, Higher Guidance Mean Buy The Dip

Ahan Analytics profile picture
Ahan Analytics
4.64K Followers

Summary

  • Tri Pointe Homes had a disappointing post-earnings performance, but the company reported strong demand dynamics, positive revenue and sales figures, and stable margins.
  • Concerns about lower average selling prices were addressed by management, who explained that it was due to mix effects and the company's shift to Texas and the Carolinas.
  • Tri Pointe Homes provided solid guidance for the next quarter and the full year, raising delivery guidance and announcing an expansion of gross margins.
Happy couple greeting manual workers in front of renovating house.

skynesher

The trade in home builders continues to push against rising interest rates. However, in the last round of builder earnings, some significant divergences appeared that caught my attention. Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had the worst performance in my

This article was written by

Ahan Analytics profile picture
Ahan Analytics
4.64K Followers
Dr. Duru has blogged about financial markets since the year 2000. A veteran of the dot-com bubble and bust, the financial crisis, and the coronavirus pandemic, he fully appreciates the value in trading and investing around the extremes of market behavior. In this spirit, his blog "One-Twenty Two" (https://drduru.com/onetwentytwo/) delivers a different narrative for students and fans of financial markets. Dr. Duru challenges conventional market wisdoms and offers unique perspectives. The blog posts cover stocks, options, currencies, Bitcoin, and more, while leveraging the tools of both technical and fundamental analysis for short-term and long-term trading and investing. Some of these ideas and analyses are also featured here on Seeking Alpha.Dr. Duru received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering (and an honors degree in Values, Technology, Science and Society - now simply STS) from Stanford University. For graduate studies, Dr. Duru went on to earn a Ph.D. in Engineering-Economic Systems (now Management, Science, and Society). Dr. Duru's work experiences include:*Independent consulting in operations research and decision analysis*Management consulting in product development and technology strategy*Price optimization software for computer manufacturers and internet advertising (including a shared patent for methodology)*Business Intelligence and Data Analytics, including some Data Science and Data EngineeringConsulting practice: https://ahan-analytics.drduru.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 9:33 AM
Premium
Comments (11.36K)
“Monthly costs for homebuyers rise nearly 20%”
www.foxbusiness.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.