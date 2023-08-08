skynesher

The trade in home builders continues to push against rising interest rates. However, in the last round of builder earnings, some significant divergences appeared that caught my attention. Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had the worst performance in my universe with a -8.4% post-earnings price change. Assuming I would not learn anything new from the better performing builders, I started my review of earnings with TPH. I anticipated finding some blemish in the narrative of the on-going housing recovery. What I found instead was yet another solid earnings story from a company doing its best to find profits in the middle of a sales recession. Tri Pointe Homes reported robust demand dynamics, positive revenue and sales figures, increasing pricing power, stable margins, and a healthy balance sheet. Tri Pointe Homes was even confident enough to provide detailed guidance about the next quarter and the full year. TPH has yet to trade lower since that first post-earnings day, and I suspect a post-earnings recovery is underway.

Disappointment Starts with Expectations

For three quarters in a row, Tri Point Homes handily beat earnings expectations. The company beat by 18%, 28%, and 78% in prior quarters. Q3 2023 earnings “only” beat by 3%. With mortgage rates back to the 7% level, such a performance can conjure up images of imminent misses in coming quarters. Accordingly, I closely examined the concerns that analysts raised during the earnings conference call.

One analyst raised concerns about a lower ASP (average selling price) than they expected. Builders typically point out mix effects to explain small ASP changes (one of several reasons why I put less stock in ASP trends than other builder performance metrics). That was indeed the case here as well. From management:

“The lower ASP in the quarter versus our guide was due to mix. There was a heavier weighting towards Central and East deliveries just by pulling more specs from those divisions and they carry a lower ASP than our than the company average. And so that’s all that was. And then it also did weigh a little bit on the margin…some of those houses were started in the back half of the year, which carried a higher cost than what we’re currently experiencing now. So, there’s a little bit of that in the mix.”

Other analysts latched on to the potentially negative implications of Tri Pointe’s business migrating more to Texas and the Carolinas (Charlotte in particular). For example, one analyst asked for more detail on “medium-term ASP mix headwinds… from geographic shifts and buyer segment shifts.” Apparently, Tri Pointe has cycled through its long-term land holdings in higher margin California. Management responded by reminding the audience that it has talked in the past about the diversification of its business into its Central (Texas) and Eastern (Carolinas) regions. In other words, this mix effect on ASP should not be the surprise it seemed to carry. Management went on to emphasize that the lower ASPs will accordingly be in effect for the next few years, $630M versus this year’s $690M to $700M. Tri Pointe continues to do land deals targeting 18% to 22% gross margins.

Another analyst directly asked how the company planned to make up for the lower ASPs. Management explained that higher volumes will make up for the lower ASP (I assume at the top-line). On the bottom line, Tri Pointe Homes can put capital to work more efficiently in Texas and the Carolinas. Those business dynamics presumably help the company to preserve margins.

In other words, Tri Pointe had good responses to concerns that weighed on earnings expectations. However, the immediate price action suggested that the crowd remained restless overnight.

Solid Guidance

Not only did the company provide longer-term guidance on ASPs and pricing, but they also raised guidance on full year deliveries and announced an expansion of gross margins in the last half of the year. Delivery guidance leapt from the 4,500 and 5,000 range to 5,000 to 5,300 homes with 155 to 165 active communities by the end of 2023. Gross margin went from 21% to 22% in the third quarter to 22% to 23% in the fourth quarter on a GAAP basis. After removing impairments, gross margins increase slightly.

This solid guidance gave me the confidence to interpret the dip in TPH as a buying opportunity. Management even suggested guidance is on the conservative side: “Everything we’re starting now is going to close in the first quarter next year. So we feel pretty comfortable across our 15 divisions, providing that guidance, and hopefully, we’ll have some upside to it.”

Strong Demand Dynamics

Tri Pointe Homes has experienced a significant uptick in buyer demand that got “more robust” through Q2. In July, the company reported “strong seasonal demand” selling 3.5 to 4 homes per community per month. Not only was demand strong across geographies, but also buyers benefited from below market rate mortgages. In the second quarter, buyers using Tri Pointe Connect enjoyed a 5.8% mortgage rate, below market rates.

However, management also assured that demand is strong at market rates (emphasis mine):

“…we’re still finding that financing incentives are very helpful for our customers. Currently in our backlog of customers that are financing with Tri Pointe Connect, for those that are rate locks about half of that backlog is rate locks. They’re at an average rate of 6.125%. And the average points paid on that is approximately 3 points. So that’s significantly down from what it was in Q1 and certainly down from the end of 2022, because we’re really finding that our customers are much more comfortable with today’s new normal interest rates, if they can get a rate in the mid-6s, they seem very happy with that even if market rates are around 7%.“

The company provided the following geographic breakdown on demand:

West : Absorption pace at 5.0%, performing well above seasonal levels.

: Absorption pace at 5.0%, performing well above seasonal levels. Central : Overall absorption pace at 3.9%, led by strong demand in Texas markets.

: Overall absorption pace at 3.9%, led by strong demand in Texas markets. East: Led by outsized demand in Charlotte and momentum in the D.C. metro market.

Finally, Tri Pointe Homes achieved higher net pricing in over 70% of its selling communities thanks to “lowering incentives, increasing base home prices, and focusing on more efficient new product designs.” No wonder the company concluded in its Q1 conference call that it expects inflation to remain sticky.

Valuation

I stick with an easy price/book ratio rule of thumb for evaluating valuation on home builders. At 1.0, builders are typically priced for recession. TPH has a P/B ratio of just 1.1. The ratio peaked around 1.35 at the height of the pandemic-driven housing mania. So, theoretically, TPH can continue expanding on valuation. P/B dropped to a low of 0.58 at last year’s trough. The trailing 6.8 P/E (GAAP) still sits toward the low end of a multi-year range.

Conclusion: The Trade

I typically only buy into home builders during dips going into or during their seasonally strong period from October/November through April/May. However, with more and more analysts and pundits coming around to the resilience of the housing market and resulting outperformance in builders, I see an opportunity for late stage trades. While the quant ratings have been stuck on hold for most of TPH’s run-up, the SA and Wall Street analysts are a buy on TPH. A D- grade on growth is the biggest weight on the quant ratings (that represents a micro improvement from the F rating for the two months prior!).

Thus, all things considered, the post-earnings dip in TPH looked as attractive as it would during my typical buying season for home builder stocks. From a technical standpoint, I like how TPH closed above its 50-day moving average (DMA) (the red line below) which previously served as solid support from November, 2022. A close below the post-earnings low would mark a bearish turn in the pricing action. In the short-term, I am looking for TPH to reach new all-time highs.

A post-earnings dip is dragging on an otherwise robust uptrend for Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) (Tradingview.com)

Be careful out there!