Investment Thesis

General Motors (NYSE:GM) continues to develop the EV business and is committed to its plans to capture this market by launching new models in various auto categories. Despite the recession, GM will continue to invest heavily in EVs, both through the opening of new plants and the development of new product lines. However, the most important factor for the company now becomes the looming recession in the U.S. and other major markets, which will not only neutralize the market deficit, but also normalize the abnormally high prices and dollar margins per 1 auto. We stay positive on stock. Rating is BUY.

Automotive industry: overview

Semiconductor shortages for the automotive industry are almost obsolete, and strong consumer spending and still excess savings among the U.S. population have supported U.S. auto demand.

From 2014 to 2020, the normal demand for autos in the US was ~17 mln units. In 2021, sales were ~15 mln units. As of the end of Q2 2023, demand was 15.6 mln units and increased to 16.2 mln autos at the end of June, driven by a strong consumer. According to our calculations, the current annual unmet demand for autos in the US has decreased from 1.5-2 mln to 0.5-1 mln.

Amid a significant imbalance between supply and demand and still low auto production, the U.S. new car price index continues hitting highs.

A similar situation can be seen in the US used car market, but price growth is considerably slowing down.

The situation on the new and used car markets is different. While automakers are struggling to restore production, new players are entering the used car market. Amid falling real incomes, rising utility bills, loan and mortgage rates, individuals are starting to sell their own cars.

That said, new car makers like GM do see progress in terms of supply chains and semiconductors. However, due to the still high shortage of new vehicles on the market, automakers are still passing costs on to the consumer, albeit at a more moderate pace. GM's dollar margin per auto, according to our estimates, in Q2 2023 was $4700 vs. $5000 in Q1 2023, $4100 in Q2 2022 and the historical average of $2500.

GM financial results

GM sold about 980k autos, which was above our forecast of 889k autos. Although the consumer remains strong, production is recovering faster. At the same time, price increases are not stopping, forcing dealers and auto companies to build up inventories (GM's inventory level has increased from $15.4 bn to $17.9 bn since the beginning of the year). We have revised our 2023 auto sales forecast from 3.7mn units (+3% YoY) to 3.8mn units (+5.5% YoY), but cut our 2024 full-year sales forecast from 4.5mn units (+21% YoY) to 4mn units (+5% YoY) amid a nearly full recovery in US sales levels, but extremely weak sales in Asia due to the prevalence of high penetration in electric car sales in that region. GM's sales in Asia are 40% below GM's pre-market average sales of 250k autos per quarter. However, Asia's EV sales have gone up to 20-25% of all auto sales.

As a result, we have revised our 2023 GM revenue forecast upwards from $172.5bn (+10% YoY) to $173.8bn (+11% YoY) and our 2024 forecast downwards from $209.5 bn (+21% YoY) to $185.7bn (+7% YoY).

We have revised 2023 EBITDA forecast downwards from $22.8bn (+9.3% YoY) to $22bn (+2% YoY) and 2024 forecast - from $27bn (+18% YoY) to $22.7bn (+3% YoY) due to a decline in dollar margin per 1 auto from the average $5400 to $4700 in 2023-2024 amid reduced shortage of autos in the US and increased supply in the secondary auto market.

Valuation

The fair value for the stock is $51, based on our EV/EBITDA multiple approach.

Conclusion

Continued wage growth in the U.S., along with lower inflation rates, has supported demand for cars. As a result, GM's US car sales in Q2 2023 returned to pre-pandemic levels. At the same time, the steady rise in auto prices and falling metal prices increased GM's dollar margin per vehicle. We expect the consumer to remain strong going forward and GM is a major beneficiary of the US auto market recovery.

A key risk for GM is a potential recession in the U.S., as well as a decline in buying activity amid rising borrowing rates.

Due to high market volatility, we recommend to form a position in several steps.