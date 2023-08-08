Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMD And Nvidia: Engagements Vs. Invoices

Aug. 08, 2023 9:33 AM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), NVDA4 Comments
Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices called its AI aspirations "engagements" on its earnings call, but engagements don't bring in revenue.
  • Engagements are merely proof-of-concepts and may not lead to sales.
  • Nvidia Corporation continues to bring in revenue invoices with its complete H100 AI package in hardware and software.
  • Until AMD gets through its "long journey" in software, Nvidia's products should remain on top, especially with Hopper-Next releasing while AMD just begins ramping MI300.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Tech Cache. Learn More »

AI,Circuit board

Andy

There's a pretty intense debate around Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) ability to compete with Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the artificial intelligence, or AI, space, especially in the data center sector. And the former is chasing the latter

Decrypt The Cash In Tech With Tech Cache

Do two things to further your tech portfolio. First, click the 'Follow' button below next to my name. Second, become one of my subscribers risk-free with a free trial, where you'll be able to hear my thoughts as events unfold instead of reading my public articles weeks later only containing a subset of information. In fact, I provide four times more content (earnings, best ideas, trades, etc.) each month than what you read for free here. Plus, you'll get ongoing discussions among intelligent investors and traders in my chat room.

Join now!

This article was written by

Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
14.87K Followers
Leader of Tech Cache
A tech industry insider's best long-term picks, trades, and chart analysis
Joe Albano is a technology insider and combines his passion, education and career into his investing approach. Additionally, his young and in touch perspective allows him to understand the trends of the culture as well as how technology is working alongside it. Together, these invaluable insights have produced a strong investment track record for himself and his followers. You can join Joe and learn his insights and strategies by subscribing to his service Tech Cache.


Education and Investment Background

Joe has a Bachelors of Science in Computer and Electrical Engineering. He follows technology related companies as well as blue chip industrials and consumer products. Joe writes mainly about technology companies, especially ones that he uses and consumes. Knowing the technical side of the products helps him in his analysis of what the product impact is to consumers and the markets they reach. Joe's interests lie in tech and growth stocks.


Work Experience

Joe works for a technology contracting company as a Release Manager working with Dev/Ops tools and integrating CI/CD systems. This entails automating workflows and deploying compiled artifacts using change control/version control software and deployment automation tools. The sector of his work is governmental and deals with the department of health. He previously worked in the IT field of the healthcare industry for a major teaching hospital and practice group working mostly with integration engines for use with hundreds of systems as well as end user application access and security including single sign-on.


A Little About Joe...

Joe enjoys a variety of hobbies including playing drums and building racecars made for the ice and asphalt. He raced nationally in college for Baja SAE and continues to build racecars and race on a regional level both on road courses and frozen lakes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, NVDA, INTC, MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

s
stocks for profit
Today, 10:02 AM
Comments (5.86K)
"... but engagements don't bring in revenue."

Well duh, not right away.

Design wins and the software issue will be resolved soon enough. TSMC building CoWoS capacity for AMD is noteworthy. That wouldn't happen unless something is stirring. AMD's market share in AI is currently zilch. TSMC adding CoWoS capacity in 2024 implies AMD will gain a nice slice of the AI market. Utilizing that capacity means by late 2024 AMD could have 20% to 30% AI market share. Not bad for a newcomer. See link and quote below...

https://tinyurl.com/3j8rveny (Tom's Hardware: TSMC Preps for MI300 Booming Sales - 8/3/2023)

"This essentially suggests that demand for AMD’s next-generation compute GPU will be half of Nvidia's shipments of CoWoS-equipped GPUs, which is a very optimistic expectation as today Nvidia commands over 90% of the compute GPU market due to the dominance of its CUDA software stack among AI and HPC developers."

Then there's the AMD AI roadmap. MI300 was designed to meet the specifications of El Capitan. But it's also proof of concept for taking modular chip design to a whole new level. No doubt AMD had lots of good ideas while MI300 was developed which fell outside the scope of that exascale project. Those ideas have been gestating for awhile. Lisa Su mentioned MI400 in the earnings call. My guess is MI400 rolls sooner than later. So 2025 for an MI400 release is reasonable.

Standing in front of an AMD tsunami and denying it because one's feet are still dry.
r
rbelfore
Today, 10:02 AM
Premium
Comments (1)
All this, yet isn't the H100 superior to the MI300?
264
Today, 9:49 AM
Comments (587)
I agree that it's at best 18 months back to bring to market and engaging with customers with any meaningful numbers with regards to attempting to compete with Nvidia. If were looking at meaningful sales it will be more like two and half years. Some analysts believe longer than that.
N
Newamder
Today, 9:44 AM
Premium
Comments (844)
The difference is priced in. Sell rating means the opposite
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.