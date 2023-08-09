Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arbor Realty Is Heavily Shorted, But Earnings Suggest Things Are Good For The 10.29% Yielding REIT

Aug. 09, 2023 9:00 AM ETArbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)5 Comments
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
27.16K Followers

Summary

  • Arbor Realty has seen a significant increase in stock price despite high short interest, indicating conflicting outlooks.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded ABR due to concerns about the operating environment, but maintained a price target above the April lows.
  • ABR's financial metrics, including revenue, net interest income, and dividend payout, have been strong, leading to insider buying and a bullish outlook.

Money on the edge

PM Images

Several months back, I added Arbor Realty (NYSE:ABR) to my Dividend Harvesting Portfolio series. ABR makes up roughly 5% of my REIT allocation and 1.01% of the total value in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. ABR is not a large position in

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
27.16K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

a
alcw
Today, 10:03 AM
Premium
Comments (45)
ABR stock was manipulated by short sellers since this is such a publicly held stock and less than 40% owned by institutions. I'm hoping the SEC really investigated this. It's well documented in other analysis of the details on how they did this. The shorts made a killing and now the tail waggers are left holding worth shorts positions. I've rode it all the way back up the ladder and made coin along the way. But like any publicly majority owned stock, better to have alerts in place for future manipulations.
roland999 profile picture
roland999
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (159)
after put selling income my average cost for ABR is $10.53 and i am happy as a clam collecting the generous dividend. if price declines to $10-$11 range i will add more. thanks for a informative article.
n
nyle alexla
Today, 9:11 AM
Premium
Comments (630)
Could you please write an article for tslx?
Jeremy Hellman, CFA profile picture
Jeremy Hellman, CFA
Today, 9:07 AM
Comments (178)
Interesting question is how much of the short position is a function of faulty, hack-job short pieces that were issued several months ago.
B
Bruce J. Henne
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (63)
Excellent unbiased review- looking at pros and cons and risk versus reward. Always smart to let Real Data driving long term performance trends to guide decision making. Nice Job!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.