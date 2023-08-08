Alex Wong

Over the years, I have told people in private conversations that if I knew I were going into a coma tomorrow that would last 20 years, there would be only a handful of companies that I would place my money into with the understanding that I would have significantly more wealth when I wake up than I did when I went under. One of the firms on that list has consistently been the lifelong work of genius investor Warren Buffett. And that is his conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B).

On August 5th, he proved once again that he deserves the moniker Oracle of Omaha. After announcing financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year on August 5th, shares of the business popped up when the market opened on August 7th, closing up 3.4% after briefly touching a new all-time high. Digging into the data, we can see exactly why shareholders of the business continue to be rewarded. And, absent anything significant coming out of the woodwork that would severely negatively affect the enterprise, I suspect this overall trend to continue.

Buffett does it again

Unlike the vast majority of companies that report financial results on weekdays, Berkshire Hathaway reports its results on the weekend. The likely reason behind announcing results on the weekend is that it gives investors more time to adjust and, in theory, should result in less volatility for the companies in question. Interestingly, this idea has actually been backed by studies, such as one completed at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. Regardless of the reasoning, though, investors can be happy with the overall results reported by the conglomerate.

Berkshire Hathaway

To be clear, financial data regarding Berkshire Hathaway should be viewed in a slightly different manner than some other firms. This especially pertains to measures of profitability. But we will get to that shortly. First, we should touch on revenue for the business. During the quarter, Berkshire Hathaway reported revenue of $92.5 billion. That represents an increase of 21.4% over the $76.2 billion the company reported one year earlier. Given the massive size of the business, there are many contributors to changes in revenue from one period of time to another. But the biggest increase for the company came from its acquisition of Pilot Travel Centers. Even though the business had been owned in part by the conglomerate for multiple years, it only became a part of the enterprise on January 31st of this year. During the second quarter, it was responsible for revenue of $14.8 billion. Without this, revenue would have increased a more modest 2%.

Within this 2% is hidden some rather impressive results. For instance, during the quarter, the Insurance segment of the company reported a meaningful rise in investment income from $2.3 billion to $2.9 billion. Higher short term interest rates, some of which were offset by a reduction in dividend income, ended up being responsible for this move higher. This makes all the sense in the world when you consider that the primary means of achieving profitability for insurance businesses involves investing the premiums that it has collected into various opportunities. Speaking of this, it's worth noting that the float that Berkshire Hathaway enjoys increased to $166 billion. That's up from the $165 billion reported in the first quarter and the $164 billion reported the same time last year.

Insurance was also responsible for some other increases. Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group saw underwriting revenue jump 27.8% from $3.3 billion to $4.2 billion, while Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group reported an increase of 33.3% from just under $5 billion to $6.6 billion. Even though BH Specialty and BH Direct reported nice sales increases during this window of time, the big driver for Primary Group with a $746 million contribution was from the inclusion of Alleghany Insurance. The jump for Reinsurance Group, meanwhile, was largely thanks to a $1 billion rise because of increases in property business and higher rates that the company was able to charge.

This does not mean that there weren't any weak spots for the business. There were actually multiple ones. The Manufacturing segment of the company, for instance, reported a sales decline from $19.8 billion to $19.1 billion. That drop, according to management, came from two of its three product lines. Building products fell from $7.7 billion to roughly $6.7 billion.

This is not surprising to me. In fact, I would wager that this will worsen in the coming quarters. I would say this based on some other analysis I've done previously into the homebuilding market. Backlog figures for many of the companies in that space are down between 20% and 50%. It is no surprise to me that Clayton Homes reported a 16.3% drop in revenue during this time. Consumer product sales, meanwhile, fell from $4.3 billion to $3.5 billion. That was largely the result of lower revenue associated with Forest River which dropped 34.2% year over year because of a massive decline in unit sales in the RV space. Again, this is an area I have written about recently and it, just like the homebuilding market, is experiencing significant stress.

BNSF, previously known as Burlington Northern Santa Fe, also suffered, reporting a revenue decline from just under $6.5 billion to $5.7 billion. This 11.6% drop was driven by an 11.1% decline in lower volumes and a slight decrease in average revenue per car or unit. The last segment I would like to touch on is McLane, which provides various food and other product transportation services to its customers. Sales here dropped from $13.3 billion to $12.9 billion. This drop was mostly the result of lower unit sales for the grocery and foodservice businesses that the company caters to. This is also a topic I have written about previously. My own opinion is that Berkshire Hathaway might be able to leverage this particular asset by selling it off or merging it with some other player that performs better than it does.

When it comes to profitability, the picture for the company might look incredibly volatile at first glance. For instance, net profits went from negative $43.6 billion in the second quarter of 2022 to positive $35.9 billion in the second quarter this year. While this is an accurate reading of the company's profitability, it's worth noting that the business sees incredible fluctuations in financial performance, in large part because of investment and derivative contract gains and losses. In the second quarter of last year, for instance, Berkshire Hathaway reported investment and derivative losses of $66.9 billion. That number swung to a gain of $33.1 billion the same time this year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Instead of looking at overall profitability, the best measure for profits for the business would be net earnings attributable to the company minus investment and derivative contract gains and losses. In the table below, you can see how management breaks out results on a net basis, which means that they deduct taxes from each of the major operating segments. Using this approach, profits for the company actually and up 6.6% from $9.4 billion to $10 billion. Unfortunately, the massive decline in revenue associated with BNSF caused a great deal of trouble for the company, impacting profits to the tune of $400 million, while the "other" category saw a drop of $572 million. Fortunately, these pains were largely offset by the insurance portions of the conglomerate. And these increases were the result of the same factors that drove up revenue.

There were some other important data points that management reported that investors should be aware of. For instance, Warren Buffett succeeded in buying back another $1.3 billion worth of stock for the quarter. This is on top of the $4.4 billion in purchases that the company made during the first quarter of the year. Even though the stock just hit an all-time high, this does serve as a testament to his belief that, to an extent, betting on shares moving higher over time will yield better results than many other opportunities out there.

While this is great to see, it does put the company in a bit of a pickle. And that is because the firm's cash balance continues to grow. At the end of the most recent quarter, Berkshire Hathaway boasted $147.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents. This is up significantly from the $130.6 billion reported at the end of the first quarter and it compares to the $128.6 billion that the company had at the end of 2022. Clearly, Berkshire Hathaway has more cash than what it knows to do with.

At the same time, the investments that it makes continue to perform well. At the end of the second quarter, 78% of the value of its investment portfolio was tied up between five different publicly traded companies. The biggest, accounting for 64% of the total value of the investment portfolio, was unsurprisingly Apple (AAPL). The value of holdings totaled $177.6 billion. That's up from the $151 billion that it stood at during the first quarter. Bank of America (BAC) ticked up modestly from $29.5 billion in worth to $29.6 billion. American Express (AXP) grew from $25 billion to $26.4 billion. The other two, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Chevron (CVX), saw declines from $24.8 billion to $24.1 billion and from $21.6 billion to $19.4 billion, respectively.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Another interesting investment on the books of Berkshire Hathaway right now is its holdings of Occidental Petroleum (OXY). The preferred stock that the company held totaled $8.8 billion at the end of the first quarter. This is based on the liquidation value of said stock since it is not publicly traded. It used to be $10 billion, but, through mandatory redemptions, Occidental Petroleum bought back $1.2 billion worth of the shares. This is also a topic that I wrote about previously, even going so far as to say that the more mandatory redemptions the company has to deal with, the better it is for it and the worse it is for Berkshire Hathaway. At the end of the quarter, the company also boasted a 25.1% stake, totaling $13.2 billion, in the common stock of Occidental Petroleum, and that does not even include the warrants that Berkshire Hathaway has that gives it the right to buy up another 83.86 million shares of the energy giant. If Berkshire Hathaway were to exercise those warrants today, it would translate to an immediate profit of $327.1 million. But given the nature of the preferred as detailed in the aforementioned article, it would be foolish to wish that the exercise be accelerated.

Takeaway

All things considered, I have to express awe at how well Berkshire Hathaway is performing in what is admittedly a difficult market. Some of the exposure that the business has is unpleasant. But that's the beautiful thing about a diversified conglomerate like it. When some of the companies struggle, the others can still thrive magnificently. And that is exactly what is occurring now. Given this overall performance, I must say that I believe that additional upside is probably likely. So because of this, I have decided to keep the company rated a "buy" for now.