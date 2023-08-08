Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Magellan Midstream: Overvalued, But Hold For Solid Dividend Yield

Value Quest profile picture
Value Quest
893 Followers

Summary

  • The company can maintain its quarterly dividend of $1.0475 in the last quarter as well, representing a high dividend yield of 6.53%.
  • The company reported revenue of $877.2 million, which is an increase of 11.23% from $788.6 million in Q2FY22.
  • After comparing the forward P/E ratio of 12.64x with the sector median of 11.50x, we can say that the company is overvalued.

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

Investment Thesis

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) deals in crude oil and refined petroleum products. The company has a remarkable history of consistent dividend payouts which makes it an attractive stock to hold in a portfolio to reduce the recessionary

This article was written by

Value Quest profile picture
Value Quest
893 Followers
I am a "Techno-Funda" Analyst with more than 5 years of experience in equity research. With my investment strategies, I have successfully managed to earn alpha returns in equity market and I want to share my investment recommendations with all investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

E
Ezra Cornell
Today, 11:13 AM
Premium
Comments (11)
Shouldn’t there be discussion of the possibility of acquisition by Oneok?
a
aochamp
Today, 11:22 AM
Comments (1.59K)
@Ezra Cornell Yes, does the author even have a clue. Truly unbelievable!
c
carbolarry
Today, 11:34 AM
Comments (56)
@aochamp You are very correct- truly unbelievable!!
c
chilidog17
Today, 11:12 AM
Comments (455)
Didn’t ONEOK make a recent announcement about acquiring Magellan? I think your Magellan stock is about to be ONEOK stock.
R
55RQ
Today, 11:12 AM
Comments (157)
Sorry I clicked on this to give the author a bit of revenue. No mention about the OKE - MMP deal and that the stock and unit holder votes are taking place right now. What the heck?
Tim Plaehn profile picture
Tim Plaehn
Today, 11:12 AM
Premium
Comments (1.95K)
MMP has agreed to be acquired (pending shareholder approval) by ONEOK, Inc. (OKE). It would have bee good to mention that.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.