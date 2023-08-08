yorkfoto

The British pound sterling (the 'GBP') has been among the best-performing G10 currencies this year, helped by the Bank of England's extended monetary tightening cycle. But GBP momentum has fizzled out in recent weeks, as the market (rightly) pulled back on rate hike expectations following the BoE's smaller-than-expected 25bps hike last week. Finally, it seems the central bank is acknowledging that higher rates come with trade-offs for growth as well, particularly with domestic housing finally showing some cracks. Plus, the BoE's policy statement betrays a softer tone, indicating a willingness to tolerate a less restrictive stance depending on incoming data.

So even with UK's higher nominal rates supporting a carry advantage vs. the rest of G10 FX, the GBP's typical correlation with rates might not hold as it did in the past. And then there's the outlook for the UK's AA- rating, which may well be at risk of a downgrade, given the deterioration across all the fiscal metrics cited by Fitch (debt to GDP, deficits, etc.). With the Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust's (NYSEARCA:FXB) ~3% yield also running well below comparable Gilts at 4-5%, I would take some profits here.

Fund Overview - A Low-Cost Investment Vehicle for GBP Exposure

The US-listed Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust provides investors exposure to changes in the value of the British pound sterling, the United Kingdom's official currency (i.e., the group of countries comprising England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland). Fund investors also earn interest income via principal deposits held in a GBP-denominated, interest-bearing deposit account (current rate of 3.4%). The fund held ~$92m of assets at the time of writing and charged a 0.4% expense ratio (in line with other Invesco CurrencyShares funds), though the interest income earned has largely offset expenses paid through the cycles.

On a YTD basis, the fund, helped by the GBP's outperformance, has appreciated by +8.5% in NAV terms (+7.8% in market price terms). Since its inception in 2006, however, FXB has annualized at a -1.6% pace in market price and NAV terms; similarly, on a five- and ten-year basis, FXB has declined at a -0.2% and -1.7% pace, respectively. Where the fund shines, however, is its tracking error - relative to the benchmark WM/Reuters British Pound Closing Spot Rate, FXB has generally tracked the index performance well. So while FXB hasn't been a great 'buy and hold' vehicle, it is a worthwhile option for investors looking to express tactical FX views or as an alternative hedging instrument.

Puts and Takes from the Downsized August Rate Hike

Coming off a massive 50bps hike in its previous meeting, the BoE's somewhat restrained 25bps hike last week (vs. implied rate market expectations for >25bps pre-meeting) led to a knee-jerk downward reaction for the GBP. Some of the blame lies at the feet of the BoE - the central bank had outlined concerns about inflation persistence leading up to the meeting, noting higher-than-expected inflation levels in the May projections round. But the committee seems to have done a dovish U-turn this time around, likely influenced by the slower inflation and GDP prints last month. As a result, the central bank acknowledged that policy is now in restrictive territory but also added a caveat that policy restrictiveness could remain in place for longer.

In essence, the most likely scenario seems to be one more hike in September, albeit with future uncertainty (in both directions) depending on how the data pans out. This also needs to be balanced against a lower terminal rate (vs. what was priced prior to the meeting), as signaled by the BoE's more accommodating tone in the policy statement, albeit for a longer period. Yet, with the market still pricing in >50bps of hikes before cuts in H2 2024, the GBP risk/reward skews firmly to the downside, in my view. Key data points in the coming weeks include the Q2 GDP and employment reports this month, along with the next consumer inflation release.

Take Profits on the GBP

Having outperformed the rest of the G10 this year, the tide may finally be starting to turn for the sterling. Cracks are appearing in the previously tight labor market, while housing prices and inflation pressures have also begun to ease. While the data likely isn't yet sufficient to trigger a BoE pause in September, the smaller 25bps hike this time around, as well as the less forceful tone on tightening, signals more policy downside than upside risk going forward.

Yet, the market hasn't quite caught up to a more dovish view, still pricing in >50bps of hikes this year and a subsequent pause before initiating rate cuts in H2 next year. The two upcoming jobs and monthly inflation data present key catalysts before the next policy meeting in September. Also worth keeping an eye on is the UK's AA- rating, which could be due for a review following the US' downgrade and given the deterioration of the country's fiscal position in recent months. Finally, the negative yield differential of FXB vs. fixed-income alternatives means investors would probably be better off investing in Gilts here.