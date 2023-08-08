Gerville/E+ via Getty Images

All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident. - Arthur Schopenhauer.

I believe we are on the verge of a credit event. If I'm right, the flight-to-safety trade in Treasuries (TLT) reasserts with a vengeance.

The Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TMF) is a leveraged bet on the long end of the yield curve. TMF seeks to leverage the performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index by 300% on a daily basis. It is a tactical trading tool designed for investors who understand the intricacies of interest-sensitive securities. This ETF is not a buy-and-hold security due to its daily resets and compounding nature.

TMF is a relatively straightforward product to understand. It holds only long-duration Treasury bonds and uses derivatives to gain leverage in the market. Investors can enhance returns over short time frames through TMF with liquidity. Volatility generally hurts the product due to negative compounding effects, but a trending market can also benefit TMF investors when rates fall (bond prices rise).

This I think becomes the play - if I'm right that we are at the inflection point where the Phoenix rises.

A Potential Scenario for TMF

Seasonality now favors Treasuries, just as it favors a (VIX) spike.

On a seasonal basis, the long bond (US30Y) tends to rally hard from now through August. That means rates, on average, fall amid a risk-off environment during the back half of Q2 through the first part of Q3. This environment would likely prove beneficial for TMF.

If it does, it could add further evidence to my belief we are still in a bear market, and that the drawdown for stocks is not over.

The Risks Involved

Investing in TMF carries inherent risks, predominantly linked to its leverage and the mechanics of its structure. The fund holds counterparty risk generated by how the fund generates leverage. Daily resets and compounding effects also present challenges. Understanding these risks is crucial for potential investors.

Investing in TMF is not for everyone. It requires a deep understanding of leveraged ETFs, the willingness to tolerate significant losses, and an ability to actively manage and adjust positions based on changing market conditions and fund performance.

However, for those willing to stomach the volatility, TMF can provide substantial returns, especially in the current market scenario where a short squeeze in long duration Treasuries is very possible.

No one is prepared.

I will not relent.

This isn't about a call on the stock market.

It could be Japan and the reversal of the carry trade that brings it all down.

It could be regional banks that bring it all done.

It could be China that brings it all down.

When the tinder is dry, it doesn't take much to light a fire.

This has nothing to do with being a perma-bull, or a perma-bear.

This is, was, and always will be about conditions favoring an accident.

And Treasuries may be the trade out of it.