Vonovia: Updating My Short Thesis Following Q2 Results

Aug. 08, 2023 11:27 AM ETVonovia SE (VNNVF), VONOY
Summary

  • Q2, 2023 results confirm that the debt overhang issues are real and that it is extremely hard to stop the deteriorating performance when the interest rate environment is harsh.
  • Despite major efforts on the balance sheet optimization front and relatively solid rental growth, the quarterly rate of change in the underlying performance is still negative.
  • The worst thing is that Vonovia has not yet felt the real consequences of materially higher interest rates compared to what they are currently carrying on their books.
  • This quarter we saw an uptick of 1 bp in the cost of financing, while there are still some solid ~300 basis points to go.
  • My short thesis remains intact as I strongly believe that the interest rates will remain elevated for a longer period of time, which will, in turn, sooner or later percolate through Vonovia's books.

Modern apartment buildings, background with copy space

imamember/iStock via Getty Images

I'm reiterating my Strong Sell rating on Vonovia SE after reviewing the 2nd quarter results.

On March 28th, 2023, I issued a contrarian thesis against Vonovia SE (OTCPK:VONOY) (OTCPK:VNNVF) arguing that the

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.09K Followers

Comments

