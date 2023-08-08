Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 10:55 AM ETNuwellis, Inc. (NUWE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.52K Followers

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Vivian Cervantes - Investor Relations

Nestor Jaramillo - President & Chief Executive Officer

John Jefferies - Chief Medical Officer

Lynn Blake - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann

Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group

Brooks O'Neil - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Nuwellis Inc Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Vivian Cervantes, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Vivian Cervantes

Thank you, Sherry. Thank you, everyone. Good morning. Thank you for joining us to discuss Nuwellis' corporate developments and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

In addition to myself, with us today are Nestor Jaramillo, Nuwellis' President and CEO; and Lynn Blake, CFO. We also have Dr. John Jefferies, Nuwellis' Chief Medical Officer, joining us today. At 8:15 a.m. Eastern today, Nuwellis released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. If you have not received Nuwellis' earnings release, please visit the Investors page on the company's website.

During this conference call, the company will be making forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made during today's call will be protected under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that relate to expectations or predictions of future events and market trends as well as our estimated results or performance are forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.