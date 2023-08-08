Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hippo Holdings, Inc. (HIPO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 11:10 AM ETHippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.52K Followers

Hippo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Clifford Gallant - Vice President of Investor Relations

Richard McCathron - President and Chief Executive Officer

Stewart Ellis - Chief Financial Officer

Chris Donahue - Chief Underwriting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yaron Kinar - Jefferies

Matt Carletti - JMP

Tommy McJoynt - KBW

Alex Scott - Goldman Sachs

Pablo Singzon - J.P. Morgan

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Hippo Holdings' Q2 Earnings Call. My name is Alex. I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now hand it over to your host, Cliff Gallant, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Clifford Gallant

Thank you, Operator. Good morning. And thank you for joining Hippo's second quarter earnings conference call. Earlier, Hippo issued a shareholder letter announcing its results, which is available at investors.hippo.com.

Leading today's discussions will be Hippo Chief Executive Officer and President, Rick McCathron; and Chief Financial Officer, Stewart Ellis. Following management's prepared remarks, we will open up the call to questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our discussion will contain predictions, expectations, forward-looking statements, and other information about our business that are based on management's current expectations as of the date of this presentation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Hippo's expectations or predictions of financial and business performance and conditions in the competitive and industry outlook. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from historical results and/or from our forecast, including those set forth in Hippo's Form 8-K filed today. For more information, please refer to the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in Hippo's SEC filings, in particular, in the section entitled Risk Factors.

All cautionary statements are

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.