Planned Arm IPO

Chip designer Arm (ARMHF), which is wholly owned by SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY). and SoftBank Vision Fund 1, announced on April 29, 2023, that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of American depositary shares representing Arm's ordinary shares.

Arm plans to sell its shares on Nasdaq later this year, seeking to raise between $8 billion and $10 billion.

SoftBank had been targeting a listing for Arm since its deal to sell the chip designer to Nvidia (NVDA) for $40 billion collapsed last year because of objections from U.S. and European antitrust regulators. Currently, Chip designer Arm has recently entered into discussions with Nvidia, the world's most valuable semiconductor company.

According to an article by Financial Times, Nvidia could be the company to take one of the long-term stakes Arm is hoping to acquire. But the deal is still at an early stage and the amount Nvidia would invest would value Arm at $35 billion to $40 billion.

This is a far cry from the $80 billion SoftBank was hoping. Originally, SoftBank had been planning to sell Arm to Nvidia in a $80 billion deal, but that had to be dismissed due to antitrust regulations from the US and European governments.

Who's To Benefit

Arm is targeting an initial public offering ("IPO") at a valuation of between $60 billion and $70 billion as soon as September. Arm is talking to at least 10 companies, including Intel, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), and Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) about participating in the IPO, according to a Reuters report.

NVDA would position AI as central to ARM's growth plans, Conversely, the move would bring Nvidia into closer competition with Intel, whose CPUs have long dominated the PC and data center markets.

Nvidia produced its first CPU using Arm's designs as part of its Grace Hopper and designed for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing with exceptionally large memory footprints.

The aim of bringing in large anchor investors as Arm launches an IPO in New York would be to help to support the stock as SoftBank, which bought Arm for £24 billion in 2016.

With the move to CPUs, GPUs, and AI, as I mentioned above, Arm's attempt to have Nvidia as an anchor positions the company in GPUs and AI.

On CPUs, Intel and Arm announced on April 12, 2023, a multi-generation agreement to enable chip designers to build low-power compute system-on-chips (SoCs) on the Intel 18A process. The collaboration will focus on mobile SoC designs first, but allow for potential design expansion into automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), data center, aerospace and government applications.

Intel (INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger said in the release:

"Intel's collaboration with Arm will expand the market opportunity for IFS and open up new options and approaches for any fabless company that wants to access best-in-class CPU IP and the power of an open system foundry with leading-edge process technology."

But this Intel-Arm agreement only makes sense for Arm if bringing Intel on as an anchor investor can help drum up interest and momentum in the IPO, boosting investor confidence, making it more likely for other investors to subscribe to the IPO.

But on CPUs, Arm already makes Arm CPUs for notebooks, desktops, and servers, which means Arm and Intel already are competitors in the client and datacenter market. Apple has been a major driving force in the growth of ARM-based laptops, with its M1 SoC helping establish the category and subsequent iterations solidifying its lead. In 2022, Apple led the Arm laptop market with a 90% market share, pushing the category to a 13% overall laptop CPU market share.

Table 1 shows Apple Arm processors in production in 2022 and 2023, transistor count, and node, all built by TSMC. Apple (company) was one of the founding investors in ARM (company) in the 1990s. Apple first used that processor architecture in the Apple Newton series of handheld computers. Apple sold its stake in ARM in the early 2000s, but presumably retains a perpetual license to the architecture.

Apple has been using ARM (architecture) processors in a wide range of products for a very, very long time: All the iPod models, all iPhones (product), all iPad models, all Apple TV (product) models, all Apple HomePod (product) models, and Mac (computer) models.

Many computer manufacturers are now also introducing ARM-powered computers. One popular example is the Apple M1 and M2 processors, which power several Mac and MacBook models.

Competition between Intel and Arm goes back a decade. In 2012, Intel tried making smartphone processors through its Intel Atom SoCs but was largely unsuccessful. This caused the company to concentrate less on making handheld processors and continue focusing on the PC market.

I discussed the advantage of Arm vs the Intel Atom way back in a March 10, 2009, Seeking Alpha article entitled ARM Processors Will Gain 55% of Netbook Market by 2012.

RISC-V Competition for Arm

In her opening remarks, RISC-V International (the nonprofit company that owns the architecture) CEO Calista Redmond argued that "RISC-V is inevitable" thanks to the open business model and wave of open chip design that it can create, and it's getting hard to argue against that.

RISC-V International is the global non-profit home of the open standard RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), related specifications, and stakeholder community. More than 3,100 RISC-V members across 70 countries contribute and collaborate to define RISC-V open specifications as well as convene and govern related technical, industry, domain, and special interest groups.

RISC-V is the major competitor of Arm, particularly since it's an open architecture, meaning it can be customized to meet specific needs or use cases. This means that developers can tailor the architecture to optimize performance, power efficiency, or other factors depending on the intended application.

RISC-V, which came to market in 2015. In the last two years, more companies have jumped on the bandwagon, especially those with RISC know-how like NXP (Freescale had many RISC products). The toolchain vendors also have joined, as have the universities.

Investor Takeaway

Arm's financials are strong and growing.

Chart 1 shows that Arm's installed base is increasing, with 258 billion chips shipped through 2022.

Chart 2 shows Arm revenue between 2016 and 2022 with $2.8 billion generated in 2022. Arm charges royalties of about 1 to 2% of the value of each chip sold based on its designs According to Arm CEO Rene Haas, between all the semiconductor companies and OEMs in the world, 7.4 billion chips were built and shipped with some type of Arm CPU, GPU, or technology inside in 2Q 2023.

Chart 3 shows that Arm's adjusted EBITDA increased nearly 50% YoY in FY 2022 despite just a 7% increase in revenue.

Qualcomm (QCOM) poses a strong threat to Arm. Qualcomm's CPUs all use Arm's designs, and its "next-generation hardware" project revolves around its acquisition of Nuvia, a chip design house that was founded by ex-SoC engineers from Apple, But Arm is suing Qualcomm right now over a licensing fee disagreement related to its acquisition of Nuvia. The US District Court of Delaware recently released the case schedule, which shows the case continues well past the timing of the IPO.

Now according to an Aug. 4, 2023, press release from Qualcomm:

"Semiconductor industry players Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., have come together to jointly invest in a company aimed at advancing the adoption of RISC-V globally by enabling next-generation hardware development."

These companies are the largest in Europe. At first, the group will be focused on automotive uses, with an "eventual expansion" to IoT and mobile, Qualcomm's biggest market.

U.S. sanctions against the shipping of advanced chips to China is an advantage for RISC-V. Many Chinese chip designers are considering alternatives such as RISC-V, an unrestricted, rapidly-evolving open source ISA suitable for designing highly customized general-purpose cores for specific workloads. According to our report entitled Mainland China's Semiconductor and Equipment Markets: Analysis and Manufacturing Trends, Mainland China has 3,243 IC design houses, 433 more than in 2021, as illustrated in Chart 4.

I see two tech migrations in China:

Because of sanctions, the escalating challenges in acquiring high-performance x86 servers Intel's Xeon or AMD's EPYC, have prompted Chinese data center companies to accelerate the shift to Arm-based system-on-chips (SoCs). Approximately 40% of the global Arm servers are being used in China. Some of China's biggest technology companies - including Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp - already are members of RISC-V International. For example, Alibaba's T-Head can leverage TSMC's latest innovations, it can't license Arm's high-performance computing Neoverse V-series CPU cores due to various export control rules.

An increased adoption of RISC-V architecture in China reflects the urgency in the domestic semiconductor sector to reduce dependence on foreign IP suppliers and achieve self-sufficiency in chip design.

Nevertheless, the current crop of influential firms like AWS, Google, Nvidia, Microsoft, Qualcomm, and Samsung, the Armv8 and Armv9, although receiving headwinds, continue to hold an edge over RISC-V, will likely continue to drive the adoption of Arm in the data center space.

That being said, it raises the question as to whether the IPO will be subscribed, particularly in light of encroachment of RISC-V. Of the current major companies using Arm, Nvidia interest in acquiring the company was only stymied last year by regulators. Today, with the advent of ChatGPT and AIGPUs, the bar has been lowered for Nvidia's investment, meaning greater need for Nvidia to make sure Arm continues.

Intel's position as another anchor for the IPO is its need to shore up its foundry business. Currently there is a strong demand for <5nm node capacity and according to AMD's (AMD) rationale for its business search for additional capacity, an Arm-Intel partnership will only strengthen its nascent foundry business at these small nodes.

Although many hyperscaler companies are evaluating RISC-V, demand is growing in the server/cloud space and chips are needed today, even by Chinese companies impacted by U.S. sanctions.

However, the disadvantages of RISC-V below will impede growth for the next several years until an ecosystem is established.