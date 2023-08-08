Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3 Stocks That Are Still A Buy On China's Recovery Story

Aug. 08, 2023 12:46 PM ETiShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)AZN, AZNCF, CFRHF, CFRUY, LVMHF, LVMUY, ZGN
Manika Premsingh
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • China's economic recovery has turned out to be slower than expected, with growth forecasts reduced for 2023. But strong domestic consumption indicates that there are still pockets of recovery.
  • Segments like jewelry, apparel, and medicines are doing well. The stock picks among these also are subject to the criteria of being financially healthy, resilient, and geographically diversified with attractive valuations.
  • The three best recovery plays right now based on these are Compagnie Financière Richemont, Ermenegildo Zegna, and AstraZeneca.

Happy couple window shopping in luxury mall

xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images

As China's lockdowns ended late last year, a sharp economic recovery was widely expected. Seven months into 2023 however, and initial forecasts have been slashed. Big banks expect growth to come in at 5.4% from 5.9% earlier. This still

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CFRUY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

