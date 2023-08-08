Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Yellow Corp.: Delisting Is Imminent, Prepare For The Coming Price Collapse

Aug. 08, 2023 12:49 PM ETYellow Corporation (YELL)BBBYQ
Edward Vranic, CFA profile picture
Edward Vranic, CFA
5.82K Followers

Summary

  • Yellow Corporation is likely to be delisted from NASDAQ soon, which will lead to an imminent and substantial drop in stock price.
  • The short squeeze thesis does not apply to YELL due to relatively low short interest compared to other meme and bankrupt listings.
  • The price history of BBBYQ immediately following its Chapter 11 filing and delisting in late April is a foreshadowing of YELL's near-term future.
  • The buying activity of MFN Partners may be the only potential savior for longs and bane for shorts.

YRC Semi-Truck

DakotaSmith/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Over the years, I have written four articles about Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL). Two of them were bearish, one opportunistically bullish, and a final one where I stated I was going to be watching from the

This article was written by

Edward Vranic, CFA profile picture
Edward Vranic, CFA
5.82K Followers
I am a private investor based out of Toronto, Canada and I have been investing since 2003. After 8 years in Corporate Finance with a Canadian Telecom company I have decided to dedicate myself full-time to the capital markets. I write on Seeking Alpha to demonstrate my financial analysis and writing skills across a variety of industries and to take advantage of any story-based trading opportunity that may arise. My passion and greatest depth of knowledge is on Canadian small cap stocks and I consider my blog posts to be some of my best work. I am interested in any freelance opportunities that may arise outside of Seeking Alpha on Canadian or American listed stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of YELL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.