Surprise Surprise! Chegg Becomes A Generative AI Play

Aug. 08, 2023 12:50 PM ETChegg, Inc. (CHGG)
Julian Lin
Summary

  • Chegg's stock jumped over 20% after hours after reporting second quarter earnings (but traded weakly in early morning trading), showing a surprising turnaround.
  • The company's revenue declined 6.2% YoY, but management cited a recovery in customer acquisition trends and outlined a path for Chegg to become a generative AI application.
  • While there are risks from generative AI, there is potential for Chegg to become a consumer-facing application built on generative AI capabilities.
  • With a solid balance sheet and valuation of under 10x earnings, Chegg looks like a buy.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) jumped after reporting second quarter earnings, a surprising turnaround after seeing its stock cut in half the last time the company reported. While the company continued to show struggling growth rates and profit margins, management cited a recovery in customer

Julian Lin
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CHGG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Gursharn Sekhon
Today, 1:08 PM
Comments (9)
I bought some shares of chegg under $10 last month, I think its quite cheap (Hoping i am not buying yesterday's chegg). I checked with my colleagues some of them are involved in academic studies, they still prefer chegg over chatgpt that for numerous reasons... Not being naive Chatgpt would improve and may become better model with accurate answers, sure. But its still early, Chegg is developing its own GPT 4 model. I see lot of people using chegg, its competitor coursehero or others are not liked (lot of reasons - non accurate answers, tiny library for material etc..) by students as much as Chegg. Chegg CEO says alot but they have to catch eye balls and gain respect of big sharks.
