SPY: Sector PEG Valuations Are Sky High And It's Not Just Tech

Orla

It's no secret that S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is trading at historically high levels when it comes to P/E and other traditional metrics and people usually justify it using two arguments. One, they say that since interest rates were kept at near zero levels for so long that there is no alternative to stocks and it makes sense for stocks to have a P/E of 25 when risk-free treasury yield is at 0.25% (with a P/E of 400). But now we are looking at risk-free treasury rate of 5.5% (with a P/E of 18 and that argument doesn't work anymore. The second argument is that P/Es are very high because corporate profits are growing at a historically high rate. In this article we will look at PEG ratios of sub-sectors within SPY to see how justified this is.

Current and Historical P/E of SPY (multpl.com)

First, let me explain what PEG ratio is because this is a lesser-known metric as compared to more traditional metrics like P/E. PEG ratios basically offer another way of examining a company's (or a fund's) P/E ratio by taking its growth rate into account. We all know that not all companies will have the same P/E because not all companies have the same growth rate. It's not fair for a company growing 25-30% to have the same P/E as a company that's growing 5-10% or not growing at all. Companies like Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA), Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) are given high multiples because they are expected to grow faster than average.

PEG ratios look at a company's growth rate and it's P/E multiple to tell a more complete picture so that we can do apples-to-apples comparison between different companies, different sectors or different index funds that might have different growth rates and different P/E multiples. Technically PEG ratios can go from almost 0 (not exactly zero since companies can't have a price of 0) to infinity but most PEG ratios will fall between 0.1 and 10. As a rule of thumb, a PEG ratio below 1.0 is considered very cheap, a PEG ratio from 1 to 1.5 is considered fairly valued and a PEG ratio above 2 is considered overvalued. Historically, S&P 500 enjoyed a 30-year average PEG ratio of 1.2. Currently SPY's PEG ratio sits at 1.9 and this is based on 5-year expected growth rate which is 10.5% per year. So even if we assume that SPY's earnings will grow by an average of 10.5% per year for the next 5 years (which is very generous), its PEG ratio still comes at 1.9 which is much higher than its historical average.

SPY historical PEG ratio (Yardeni)

People might say this is mostly driven by tech and other sectors are cheap but in this article we will look at different sectors that make up SPY index and find that almost every single sector suffers from the same valuation problem.

Consumer Discretionary sector is expected to grow its earnings by an average compounded rate of 10.1% in the next 5 years, yet, the sector's current PEG ratio is near all time high at 2.6. There has been only a couple times in recent history when this sector's PEG ratio was higher than the current ratio and both resulted in sharp corrections later on. This also tells you that the current overvaluation is not limited to the tech sector since consumer discretionary has little to do with technology with the exception of electronics.

Consumer Discretionary PEG Ratio (Yardeni)

Industrials are enjoying a relatively lower PEG ratio of 1.6 but this sector almost always traded at a low PEG anyways. Since industrials are known to be highly cyclical, they have low P/Es and typically low growth rate. Historically this sector's PEG ratios typically hovered around 1 to 1.5 and the current rate of 1.6 is slightly above the sector's historical average. Meanwhile this sector is expected to enjoy a robust growth average annual rate of 11.7% for the next 5 years based on analyst estimates and some might find this highly optimistic. If earnings were to grow at 8% instead of the expected 11.7% (which is still generous) the sector's PEG would jump well above 2.

Industrials' PEG ratio (Yardeni)

Consumer staples is considered to be similar to consumer discretionary with the exception of being non-cyclical. Consumer staples include things people spend money on every day regardless of whether the economy is in recession or booming, such as food, beverages and basic necessities. This sector tends to be more stable, less cyclical and have slightly higher valuations due to their predictability. In the last 20 years, this sector's PEG ratio kept climbing from low 1s to high 2s and currently sits at a historically high rate of 2.9. This is actually one of the most expensive sub-sectors of SPY in terms of PEG.

Consumer Staples PEG Values (Yardeni)

Now let's look at technology sector which is usually seen as the most expensive sector and main driver of the overvaluation of the overall markets. Currently tech sector sits at a PEG ratio of 2.3, much above its historical average of 1.4. Analysts expect this sector to grow at an average rate of 12-14% for the next 5 years and this even sounds like a very high number.

IT Sector PEG Ratios (Yardeni)

Energy is another one of those sectors that are known to be very volatile. Even though the energy sector typically enjoys low valuations it also suffers from low growth rates that are dependent on oil and natural gas prices. Since the sector's performance is highly correlated with commodity markets and economic cycles, its PEG value tends to fluctuate widely as well. Currently the sector has a PEG ratio of 3.0 which is fairly high and appears to be on the high end of its 20-year range.

Energy Sector PEG Ratios (Yardeni)

In materials sector, the current PEG ratio of 3.3 is literally off the charts and well above the historical average of 1.5 and well outside the historical range of 0.7 to 2.4. This is partially because the sector is expected to experience only 5% annual growth for the next 5 years and valuations are on the higher end of its historical range. If commodity prices continue dropping like they've been doing since last year's peak, those analyst estimates might come down even further, pushing the PEG ratio even higher.

Materials Sector PEG Ratios (Yardeni)

On a bright side, the Financials sector saw its PEG ratio drop to 1.1 this year which puts it where its 20-year average lays. Earlier this year we saw banks sell off, especially smaller regional banks and many of them still haven't recovered fully from their drop even though we haven't seen any bank failures recently. Financial stocks are expected to grow their earnings by about 12% annually in the next 5 years and their combined P/E is only 13 which means this sector will grow faster than S&P 500 average while enjoying a significantly lower P/E than other sectors. Still, those estimates can easily drop significantly if the economy experiences a recession, even a mild one.

Financials Sector PEG Ratios (Yardeni)

If there is one sector even cheaper than the financials sector, it is communication services. We've seen how AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) sold off lately, taking them to single digit P/Es and above 8% dividend yields. This sector hasn't received much love from the markets recently and its low PEG ratio of 0.9 clearly shows that. Still, cheap stocks have a bad habit of staying cheap for a long time so this sector might continue being cheap for a while.

Communication Services PEG Ratios (Yardeni)

Last but not least we have healthcare and utilities sectors. Notice that both sectors have a high PEG ratio (2.5 and 2.7 respectively) but healthcare's PEG is trending up while the utilities sector is in a downward trend in terms of PEGs. As a matter of fact utilities always enjoyed very high PEG ratios because they experience almost no growth besides price hikes (mostly at the rate of inflation) but they tend to enjoy high P/E ratios because investors love their dividends. It's not uncommon for utility stocks to have P/E ratios like 20-25 even without any growth. Healthcare is a different story and the sector's earnings have been on the weaker side ever since the COVID pandemic of 2020.

Healthcare & Utilities PEG Ratios (Yardeni)

It's clear that markets are expensive on PEG basis even after accounting for highly optimistic analyst estimates for their forward growth. Many sectors are expected to enjoy double digit profit growth for the next 5 years but even that can't seem to keep their PEG values down because such growth already seems to be more than priced in. Investors should be careful and at least take some hedges (such as put options or put spreads) while VIX is low and hedges are cheap if they believe in valuation-based trading.

Since SPY is weighted by market cap, when a stock rallies and becomes more expensive it claims a higher percentage of the total weight, so it is likely that companies and sectors with higher PEGs will likely claim higher weights within the index fund. This makes it even more important to hedge one's positions.