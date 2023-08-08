CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Ferry - LifeSci Advisors

Joseph Todisco - Chief Executive Officer

Matt David - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Phoebe Mounts - Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Elizabeth Hulbert - EVP, Clinical and Medical Affairs

Erin Mistry - Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Butler - JMP Securities

Joon Lee - Truist Securities.

Rohit Bhasin - Needham & Company

Operator

Daniel Ferry

Good morning, and welcome to the CorMedix Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Leading the call today is Joe Todisco, Chief Executive Officer of CorMedix. And he is joined by Dr. Matt David, Executive Vice President and CFO; Dr. Phoebe Mounts, EVP and General Counsel; Liz Hulbert, EVP of Clinical and Medical Affairs; and Erin Mistry, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer.

Joseph Todisco

Thanks, Dan. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this call. Over the last three months, the Company has announced a number of key milestone achievements. Most importantly, the announcement that the NDA for DefenCath had been resubmitted to the FDA following a Type A meeting and was subsequently accepted for review with a target action date of November 15, 2023.

Phoebe will provide a brief update today on regulatory affairs activities leading up to our action date. In addition to the resubmission, we announced that the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, issued its inpatient prospective payment system proposed 2024 rule that included an NTAP of up to $17,111 per hospital stay for reimbursement of DefenCath.

We are happy to now announce that this past week, CMS published its final rule in this regard, providing for final approval of the NTAP of up to $17,111 per hospital stay for DefenCath reimbursement conditioned upon the DefenCath NDA obtaining FDA approval prior to July 1, 2024. The Company also announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of allowance of patent claims directed to the composition of the catheter lock solution for preventing infection and reduced blood flow in central venous catheters.

CorMedix has paid the issue fee and the application has now moved to issuance. This newly allowed U.S. patent application reflects the unique and proprietary nature of DefenCath, and will extend our current intellectual property protection to an anticipated expiration date in 2042, which is beyond the 10.5 years of marketing exclusivity available upon an FDA approval of the DefenCath NDA. As a reminder, the 10.5 years of marketing exclusivity anticipates five years of new chemical entity exclusivity plus five years of QIDP exclusivity but six months of additional exclusivity of conducting a post-approval pediatric study.

During that 10.5 year exclusivity period, the FDA would be barred from approving any [ph]ANDA that references DefenCath as its comparator drug. More recently, the Company announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of its common stock and prefunded warrants in which the total gross proceeds before fees and expenses were approximately $40 million. In addition, we are pleased to announce today that the underwriters fully exercised the overallotment option of approximately 1.5 million shares yielding additional gross proceeds of roughly $6 million before fees and expenses.

The successful completion of this financing provides CorMedix with considerable medium- to long-term financial resources. The proceeds from the offering, together with our existing cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and available resources will enable us to fund the launch of DefenCath through to anticipated profitability, assuming we are able to obtain a timely approval of the DefenCath NDA on our target action date and commenced commercial launch in the first quarter of 2024, as well as achieve other internal base case assumptions. This financing also added new institutional investors to our shareholder base and broadened our relationships across Wall Street.

I will now turn the call over to Phoebe for a brief regulatory update and to discuss progress towards potential FDA approval. Phoebe?

Phoebe Mounts

Thanks, Joe. Good morning, everyone. As Joe mentioned, following the resubmission of the DefenCath NDA, the FDA accepted the application for review and granted a target action date of November 15, 2023. Over the past few months, we have received standard communications and requests for information from the agency related to our application consistent with the normal NDA review process as well as notifications from various vendors of pre-approval inspections being scheduled for the product by FDA.

As part of the review process, we anticipate an FDA preapproval inspection of our primary contract manufacturing organization site in the coming months, which will be critical to approvability of the product. CorMedix technical operations, regulatory and quality teams as well as multiple external CGMP consultants with deep FDA experience are in regular communication with the primary CMO team working towards the goal of preparedness for an upcoming pre-approval infection. Ahead of any API, we are heavily focused on verifying the effectiveness of past corrective actions and working with the CMO team to confirm the readiness of the site for FDA inspection. Going forward, the Company will share additional regulatory updates when appropriate.

I would now like to turn the call over to Matt, who will provide a financial update. Matt?

Matt David

Thanks, Phoebe, and good morning, everyone. I am pleased to be here today to provide an overview of our second quarter and first half of 2023 financial results as well as an update on CorMedix's cash position. The Company has filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. I urge you to read the information contained in the report for a more complete discussion of our financial results, with respect to our second quarter 2023 financial results.

Our net loss was approximately $11.3 million or $0.25 per share compared with a loss of $7.6 million or $0.19 per share in the second quarter of 2022. The higher net loss recognized in 2023 compared with 2022 included an increase in R&D expenses and SG&A expenses versus the second quarter of 2022.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2023 increased approximately 43% to $11.8 million compared with $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. R&D expense increased by approximately 49% to $4.8 million driven primarily by an increase in costs related to the manufacturing of DefenCath prior to its potential marketing approval, an increase in personnel expenses and an increase in costs related to medical affairs activities.

SG&A expense increased approximately 39% to $7 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in costs related to market research studies and prelaunch activities in preparation for the potential marketing approval of DefenCath and an increase in personnel expenses due to additional hires, partially offset by a decrease in legal fees for the period.

With respect to our first half of 2023 financial results, total operating expenses for the first half of '23 amounted to $22.8 million compared with $15.3 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of 49%. R&D expense increased 49% to $8.2 million, driven primarily by an increase in personnel expenses an increase in costs related to the manufacturing of DefenCath prior to its potential marketing approval and an increase in costs related to medical affairs activities.

SG&A expense increased approximately 49% to $14.6 million compared with the first half of 2022, primarily driven by an increase in costs related to market research studies and prelaunch activities in preparation for the potential marketing approval of DefenCath, an increase in personnel expenses and an increase in noncash charges for stock-based compensation. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in legal fees for the period.

We recorded net cash used in operations during the first half of 2023 of $19 million compared with net cash used in operations of $12.2 million in the first half of 2022. The increase is primarily driven by an increase in net loss primarily attributable to an increase in operating expenses as compared to the same period in 2022.

With the recent closing of our announced equity offering, CorMedix is in a strong position from a balance sheet perspective. The Company has cash and cash equivalents of $52.4 million as of June 30, 2023. This includes approximately $5.3 million raised during the second quarter of 2023 through our ATM program, including approximately $43.2 million in net proceeds from our equity financing that closed during July, CorMedix has June 30, 2023, pro forma cash and equivalents of approximately $95 million.

We believe our cash, cash equivalents short-term investments and available resources gives the Company flexibility to fund the potential commercial launch of DefenCath through to anticipated profitability, assuming we are able to obtain a timely approval of the DefenCath NDA on our target action date and commence commercial launch in the first quarter of 2024, as well as achieve other internal base case assumptions.

I will now turn the call back over to Joe for closing remarks. Joe?

Joseph Todisco

Thanks, Matt. Certainly, it's been a busy quarter for CorMedix, a pace we expect to continue over the next few months. While our technical and regulatory teams are working diligently to help prepare our CMO for an upcoming preapproval inspection, our commercial and medical affairs teams are engaging with key stakeholders across settings of care in an effort to ensure CorMedix is well positioned for a potential launch of DefenCath in early 2024.

We were happy to announce last quarter, our strategic partnership with Boston Medical Center and we hope to announce similar arrangements with other health systems in the upcoming months. We are also pleased to have secured inpatient reimbursement via the conditional NTAP published by CMS last week and we are preparing for an expected discussion with CMS in late 2023 around outpatient reimbursement.

As we have discussed on prior calls, we do not believe that DefenCath should be classified as a renal dialysis service. It is an infection preventative, which is not currently captured by any functional categories inside the existing ESRD bundle. Congress created the transitional drug add-on payment or TDAPA framework to incentivize innovation in treating ESRD. We were pleased to see that CMS recently proposed expanding TDAPA from two years to five years as adequate reimbursement of innovative therapies is essential to improving health outcomes.

Though, we do believe TDAPA is an adequate reimbursement structure for products that treat ESRD, we feel strongly that as an infection preventative, we intend to make our case to CMS that our product should always remain outside the bundle and should be reimbursed as an outpatient Part B drug product with a unique J-code.

A formal application for outpatient reimbursement cannot be submitted until after an NDA receives FDA approval, However, we do expect to engage in a dialogue with CMS ahead of that submission, providing the agency with documentation supporting our reimbursement position. CorMedix is squarely focused on operational execution at this point in time, and I look forward to updating shareholders as we approach our target action date in November.

Thank you for your continued support of an interest in CorMedix.

Daniel Ferry

Joseph Todisco

Yes, please.

Jason Butler

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions, and congrats on the progress. I think Phoebe mentioned that there were multiple vendors that have been informed of or scheduled pre-approval inspections. Can you just give us any color as to whether any inspections have already occurred? And if there's any update on the status of your primary API provider. And then secondly, now you have the final NTAP approval, is there any work that you can do pre-approval in preparation of those reimbursement discussions with institutions, and what are the priorities post approval? Thanks.

Joseph Todisco

All right. Thanks, Jason. So on the NTAP, we'll hold that question second. Let's start with your question around the primary API vendor. As of today, we don't have any update on the compliance status of that API vendor. I think what we said on the last earnings call remains the case. The feedback from our Type A meeting was that should the warning letter remain in place at the time of our action date, we have the ability to withdraw them as a vendor until we learn otherwise on the compliance status of the facility. That's what the discussion we would intend to have with the agency as we approach the action date.

Phoebe, do you want to comment on any of the PAIs for other vendors?

Phoebe Mounts

Yes, sure. And thanks for the question, Jason. As you know, when you submit the NDA, there are a number of contract manufacturers, API suppliers, testing labs, the data are listed and are inspected by FDA as part of the pre-approval process. FDA is working through contacting all of those entities to schedule timing for the inspections. That does not go through CorMedix.

So we're not involved in the coordination of the timing. We are aware that testing lab has been inspected and the inspection went well without any issues for DefenCath. So we do hope to get updates from all of the various vendors as the inspections occur. But as I said, that's not something that we're directly involved with.

Joseph Todisco

So Jason, on the NTAP side, that's specific to inpatient reimbursement. As we mentioned in the script, we've got a lot of ongoing, call them, pre-commercial activities, both on the commercial side and on the medical side, ahead of approval, looking to put us in a stronger position as we would expect to ramp up for a launch. On the inpatient side, each health system has its own P&T process, right. So, we're doing a lot of work now to put us in a stronger position with each health system.

Liz Hulbert is on the line. I'm going to ask her to comment a little bit about what's going on in the medical affairs side, right, specific to inpatient as we prepare for commercialization.

Elizabeth Hulbert

Thanks, Joe. In the past quarter, field medical team has had numerous interactions with clinical stakeholders in nephrology, infectious disease, patient safety and outcomes and infection prevention. And we are diligently learning the current protocols for hospitals and health systems and what they have in place when it comes to catheter care. So we can best educate the clinical community based on their current practices. And along with the commercial team, we've also engaged in several MAC P&T or pharmacy and therapeutics meetings. And these meetings have provided us the opportunity to learn firsthand what is valuable to decision-makers and has really underscored the clinical unmet need that remains for these patients.

Jason Butler

Great. Thank you for taking the questions and that's in the progress.

Joseph Todisco

Thanks, Liz. Thanks, Jason.

Joon Lee

Hi, thanks for the updates and particular questions. 88As you look to the initial approval and launch, how should we be thinking about the ramp in SG&A? How many sales reps are you going to onboard and the cadence of that; and I have a follow-up.

Joseph Todisco

You broke up a little bit while you were asking that question, but was this less?

Joon Lee

This is Joon.

Joseph Todisco

Sorry, I couldn't hear you. But you asked about the ramp of SG&A and the cadence for hiring reps? Is that correct?

Joon Lee

Exactly.

Joseph Todisco

Okay. Okay. So I think we -- our thinking on this hasn't really changed much over the last quarter since we talked we're not going to give specific dollar ramp guidance at this point in time. But the way you should be thinking about it, we've grown over the last couple of months from 30-some-odd employees last year to about 46, 47 today. We're adding employees at the management level right now in key functions.

We've built out our medical affairs team, our field medical team. We're hiring leadership roles on the commercial side. When it comes to field-based personnel, we wouldn't expect to actually onboard those personnel so we have an approval in hand the goal would be to identify kind of key candidates and have done with offer letters and then do the on-boarding shortly after approval and work toward a launch in the first quarter of 2024, assuming we get approval on the action date. We've talked about an inpatient field team in the range of around 30. And I think that, that assumption still holds.

On the outpatient side, we think it's a leaner team. You've got a much more consolidated customer base on that side of the business. So we've, I think, publicly talked about 12 to 14 on that side at around the time we launch on the outpatient side. And the outpatient is going to lag a little bit, right? We are vague enough to wait on that outpatient reimbursement decision before we can really roll out a more robust outpatient launch. So as we get approval in hand or if we get approval on hand, we'll be able to provide a little bit more specific guidance around timing and costs.

Joon Lee

Perfect. The follow-up question is your strategic initiative with Boston Medical. That's really interesting. It's sort of a real-world study and so how will you be disclosing results of that study? Can you just elaborate a little bit more on that?

Joseph Todisco

Yes, sure. Thanks, Joon. I'd like to ask Erin to talk a little bit about the Boston Medical partnership.

Erin Mistry

Sure. Thanks, Joe. So for BMC, we do plan on publishing in collaboration with them and any additional future partnerships that we have. The current data initiative is focused on just the retrospective data related to hemodialysis patients and catheter-related infections and then we'll implement a second Phase II to this as post approval to evaluate the real-world utilization of DefenCath and then compare that to what we looked at prior to the approval.

So this is very important for us from a commercial perspective. One, we get into the institution as we learn about the patient population a bit more. We learn how dialysis is provided by other organizations like our Dialysis Organizations that are in there. So that is very important and we actually will have the data that we need to further support the product and driving.

Joon Lee

Got it. And my final question, congrats on getting that NTAP reimbursement in place for $17,000 some odd dollars per hospital space. To confirm, that's strictly restricted to -- limited to the hospital space related to dialysis? Or is there any other opportunity for that?

Joseph Todisco

So the NTAP reimbursement is specific to utilization on label. Erin, do you want to elaborate a little bit more?

Erin Mistry

Yes. Just to that point, Joe, it is per label. So it will be -- it's restricted to hemodialysis patients for CVCs on the inpatient side. And yes, just on the inpatient side. But they've recognized that the agency CMS, it's not easy to get an NTAP and so we've met that criteria and so we're utilizing that for our benefit on the outpatient as we look to separate payment as well. So that's very helpful on both sides from a strategic standpoint. .

But with the NTAP already secured, we have the ability -- it's a very unique ability to go into these institutions earlier, right, and have robust conversations from a financial and procurement perspective. Most companies have to wait until approval where you have your price at that point and then they understand the reimbursement a little bit better. So we are able to make that process more efficient and earlier.

Joon Lee

Fantastic. Just a follow-up on that. Is there like a cap on how much from any hospital state that they will reimburse for? Or if you do meet the criteria, they will reimburse $17,000 for all eligible dialysis related hospitals stays?

Joseph Todisco

Erin, go ahead.

Erin Mistry

Yes. So the NTAP works, it's over and above the DRG. So once the DRG is maximized, so let's just take a DRG, say, it's $10,000 for an inpatient stay, an NTAP is over and above that amount. And so the maximum amount that they can get per hospital stay is $17,111, and maybe that patient goes in several times in a year. If they max out their DRG and there's -- every hospital has different calculations for this on how they do it, but they can -- the hospital can receive up to that amount for each stay.

Rohit Bhasin

Hi, thanks for taking our questions. This is Rohit on for Serge. Can you talk about what the current treatment guidelines are at hospitals to reduce CRBs size, and do you expect DefenCath to be a part of them? And then second question, are there any similar recent drug launches that could provide a proxy for a potential launch trajectory of DefenCath?

Joseph Todisco

Thanks, Rohit. In terms of the first question on kind of current treatment guidelines, I'm going to have Liz to comment.

Elizabeth Hulbert

Sure. Thanks, Joe. So there are a variety of national guidelines that are available from CDC and SHEA and a number of other national organizations. And then on an institutional they are coming up with their own protocols based on the needs of their patients and the way they take care of certain types of catheters can vary. Currently, what we've learned is in addition to performing hand hygiene and cleaning the skin with an antiseptic and ensuring that health care providers are gloved, and there's not cross contamination and all of the regular precautions that are taken to keep the lines safe.

There are a number of different unapproved catheter locks that may be utilized at different times, they tend to be more reactive than proactive or preventive in most cases, but there are a variety of different things institutions are doing. But unfortunately, that is one of the gaps right now is there is not a clear consistent guideline on how to best reduce infections in this population.

Joseph Todisco

Right. And in terms of your question on similar drug launches, I think this is something that we struggle to find a pure play comparable, and we think that's actually a good thing, right. So what we're looking to launch here is truly a first-in-class therapy. It is a preventative, right. We're not a product that's out treating infections. We're looking to prevent infection. And to our knowledge, no real similar product has launched either in the inpatient space or in the outpatient space. So we think that that's certainly a good thing. We think there's a lot of reasons why our NTAP will be meaningful on the inpatient side, where perhaps it wasn't as meaningful for some next-generation cephalosporins and antibiotics that got approved that we're competing against five, six different products for the same therapy, right.

So right now, there are no currently FDA-approved drug products for the prevention of CRBSIs in any population, including the hemodialysis population. So we're looking at this truly as a first-in-class therapy.

Daniel Ferry

Thank you, operator. Joe, we have a couple of questions here from the audience. The first one is, can you elaborate on the recent changes regarding TDAPA in extending the program?

Joseph Todisco

Sure. And obviously, I'm going to want to reiterate the comment that while we do think TDAPA is adequate for reimbursement innovative products that treat ESRD, right, a lot of our focus is working with CMS for separate reimbursement. That said, we were happy to see them extend TDAPA, right. It was two years. They've added an additional three years of reimbursement. And I think that, that recognizes that longer reimbursement is necessary to begin addressing a lack of innovation in that ESRD space, right.

So beyond that, Erin, is there anything else you'd want to add on the changes?

Erin Mistry

I think you covered it. I mean, I think the additional three years just helps create a better incentive for providers to utilize new therapies, right? So good thing for us, the agency has recognized around the innovation post TDAPA, and we look forward to working with them on the payment specifics, if we go that route.

Daniel Ferry

Excellent. All right. Thank you, Joe. Thank you, Erin. Joe, another 1 here. Can you comment on future financing strategy, especially in light of the disclosure around this recent financing, having the possibility to take the Company to breakeven profitability?

Joseph Todisco

Thanks, Dan. Matt, do you want to comment on financing?

Matt David

Sure. Sure. Thanks, Joe. Yes, as in the past, we can't really comment on plans for future financing. CorMedix management and our Board regularly evaluates our needs, market conditions and various strategies as we proceed. I will say that we completed the recent equity offering to really put the Company in a strong financial position as we plan for and ramp-up toward the potential commercial launch of DefenCath.

Daniel Ferry

Excellent. Thanks, Matt. Thanks, Joe. Operator, this concludes the question-and-answer session. You may now close the call.

