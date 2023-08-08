Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 12:57 PM ETEagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX)
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Wilson - IR

Scott Tarriff - President and CEO

Brian Cahill - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tim Lugo - William Blair

Operator

Good morning, everyone. My name is Shelby and I will be your conference operator. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to Eagle Pharmaceuticals' Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, August 8, 2023.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Ms. Lisa Wilson, Investor Relations for Eagle Pharmaceuticals. Please go ahead.

Lisa Wilson

Thank you, Shelby. Welcome to Eagle Pharmaceuticals' second quarter 2023 earnings call. This is Lisa Wilson, Investor Relations for Eagle Pharmaceuticals. With me on today's call, are Eagle's President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Tarriff; Chief Financial Officer, Brian Cahill, and Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Michael Greenberg.

This morning, Eagle issued a press release detailing its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Its press release, and a webcast of this call can be accessed through the Investor section of the eagle website, eagleus.com.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that any statements made on today's conference call, that express a belief, expectation, projection, forecast, anticipation or intent regarding future events and the company's future performance may be considered forward-looking statements, as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Eagle Pharmaceuticals' management as of today and involve risks and uncertainties including those noted in this morning's press release and our filings with the SEC.

