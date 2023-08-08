Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 12:59 PM ETWorkhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.53K Followers

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stan March - VP, Corporate Development and Communications

Rick Dauch - CEO

Bob Ginnan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Chris Souther - B. Riley Securities

Jeff Osborne - TD Cowen

Greg Lewis - BTIG

Mike Shlisky - D.A. Davidson

Craig Irwin - ROTH MKM

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, greetings, and welcome to the Workhorse Group's Second Quarter 2023 Investor Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

It’s now my pleasure to introduce your host, Workhorse Group's Vice President of Corporate Development and Communications, Stan March. Sir, you may begin.

Stan March

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, and welcome to all of you joining us on today's second quarter 2023 results call.

Before we begin, I'd like to note that we've posted our results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 via press release. You can also find this release, as well as an accompanying presentation in the Investor Relations Section of our website. We'll be tracking with that presentation during the call, so please follow along, either from the link in the press release or through the website directly. And with that, let's get started.

Joining me on today's call are Rick Dauch, our CEO; and Bob Ginnan, our CFO. The agenda for today can be found on slide 3. Following my opening remarks, I'll hand the call over to Rick, who’ll give you an update on the progress we've made on our strategic and operational priorities during the second quarter. Bob will then walk us through our financial results for the quarter and cover our revised 2023 guidance. Rick will then wrap up before we take your questions.

Our disclaimer can be found on

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.