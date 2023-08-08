Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 1:47 PM ETKyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.53K Followers

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Lori Chaitman - Global Head, IR

Martin Schroeter - Chairman & CEO

David Wyshner - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

James Friedman - Susquehanna Financial Group

Divya Goyal - Scotiabank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Kyndryl's First Fiscal Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that today's conference is being recorded. I will now hand the conference over to your speaker host, Lori Chaitman, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Lori Chaitman

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kyndryl's earnings call for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risk factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, and these statements speak only to our expectations as of today.

For more details on these risks, please see the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023. Kyndryl does not update forward-looking statements and disclaims any obligation to do so. In today's remarks, we'll also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Corresponding GAAP measures and a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures for historical periods are provided in the presentation materials for today's event, which are available on our website at investor.kyndryl.com. With me here today are Kyndryl's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Martin Schroeter, and Kyndryl's Chief Financial Officer, David Wyshner. Following our prepared remarks, we will hold a Q&A session. I'd like to now turn the call over to Martin. Martin?

Martin Schroeter

Thank you, Lori, and thanks to each of you for

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.