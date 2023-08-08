Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Prio S.A. (PTRRY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 1:58 PM ETPrio S.A. (PTRRY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.53K Followers

Prio S.A. (OTCPK:PTRRY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jose Gustavo - IR Manager

Roberto Monteiro - CEO

Francisco Francilmar - COO

Milton Rangel - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Pedro Soares - BTG

Regis Cardoso - Crédit Suisse

Bruno Amorim - Goldman Sachs Group

Bruno Montanari - Morgan Stanley

Andre Vidal - XP

Gabriel Barra - Citigroup

Leonardo Marcondes - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Luiz Carvalho - UBS

Jose Gustavo

Good afternoon, and welcome to PRIO's second quarter conference call. I am Jose Gustavo, Investor Relations and Treasury Manager, and I will be hosting this event. For simultaneous translation, please choose the sound channel icon on the bottom of your Zoom screen. A translated presentation is available on our Investor Relations website.

The presentation and comments about the results will be made by our CEO, Roberto Monteiro; our CFO, Milton Rangel, our COO, Francisco Francilmar. After the presentation, they will be available for a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions].

This event is being recorded and will be posted on our IR website. This presentation contains information based on future estimates and projections based on assumptions by the company. These may change, and therefore, should not be taken as fact or used as a basis for financial forecasts beyond the plans that the company discloses.

I would now like to hand over to our CEO, Roberto Monteiro.

Roberto Monteiro

Good afternoon, one and all, and welcome to our earnings call to discuss second quarter 2023. It is a great pleasure to be here presenting these results to our investors, to several PetroRio employees as well and to our stakeholders in general.

Well, to talk a little bit in a succinct way about the quarter, I believe that we had 2 big stars, right? The first of them, I don't

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.