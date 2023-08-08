Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

iHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 2:11 PM ETiHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT), IHRTB
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.53K Followers

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike McGuinness - Head of Investor Relations

Bob Pittman - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Rich Bressler - President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Cahall - Wells Fargo

Jim Goss - Barrington Research

Operator

Good morning. My name is Rob and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the iHeartMedia Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Mike McGuinness, Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Mike McGuinness

Good morning, everyone and thank you for taking the time to join us for our second quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me for today's discussion are Bob Pittman, our Chairman and CEO and Rich Bressler, our President, COO and CFO. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, management will take your questions. In addition to a press release, we have an earnings presentation available on our website that you can use to follow along with our remarks.

Please note that this call may include forward-looking statements regarding our financial performance and operating results. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results could differ from what is stated as a result of certain factors identified on today's call and in the company's SEC filings. Additionally, during the call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release, earnings presentation and our SEC filings which are available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

And now, I'll turn the call over to Bob.

Bob Pittman

Thanks, Mike and good morning, everyone. We're pleased to report that our second quarter 2023 results were in line with our previously

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.