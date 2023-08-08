Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 2:19 PM ETQuanterix Corporation (QTRX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.53K Followers

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ed Joyce - Vice President, Investor Relations

Masoud Toloue - President & Chief Executive Officer

Mike Doyle - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners

Kyle Mikson - Canaccord Genuity

Matt Sykes - Goldman Sachs

Dan Brennan - Cowen

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Quanterix Corporation Q2 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today Ed Joyce VP of Investor Relations. Ed, the floor is yours.

Ed Joyce

Thank you, Stacy, and good morning. With me on today's call is Masoud Toloue President and CEO of Quanterix and Mike Doyle, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you of a few things. The call will be recorded and will be available on the Investor Resources section of our website. Today's call will contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available as of the date of the call. We may not actually achieve the plans intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our actual results performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that we face are described in our most recent filings, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.