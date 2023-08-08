Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 2:22 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)
Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Fletcher - VP, IR

David Ricks - Chairman, CEO & President

Anat Ashkenazi - EVP & CFO

Daniel Skovronsky - EVP, Chief Scientific & Medical Officer and President

Anne White - EVP & President, Lilly Neuroscience Lilly Research Laboratories

Jake Van Naarden - EVP, CEO, Loxo Oncology & President, Lilly Oncology

Patrik Jonsson - EVP, Chief Customer Officer, President, Lilly USA & Lilly Immunology

Michael Mason - EVP & President of Lilly Diabetes

Conference Call Participants

Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

Geoff Meacham - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Timothy Anderson - Wolfe Research

Robyn Karnauskas - Truist Securities

Stephen Scala - TD Cowen

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Carter Gould - Barclays Bank

Kerry Holford - Berenberg

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Colin Bristow - UBS

Christopher Schott - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

David Risinger - Leerink Partners

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs Group

Trung Huynh - Crédit Suisse

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo Securities

Andrew Baum - Citigroup

Evan Seigerman - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Lilly Q2 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Joe Fletcher, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Joe Fletcher

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for Eli Lilly and Company's Q2 2023 Earnings Call. I'm Joe Fletcher, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. And joining me on today's call are Dave Ricks, Lilly's Chair and CEO; Anat Ashkenazi, Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Dan Skovronsky, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer; Anne White, President of Lilly Neuroscience; Ilya Yuffa, President of Lilly International; Jake Van Naarden, President of Loxo at Lilly; Mike Mason, President of Lilly Diabetes; and Patrik Jonsson, President of Lilly Immunology and Lilly U.S.A. We're also

