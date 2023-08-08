Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Still Avoiding Norfolk Southern

Aug. 08, 2023 3:38 PM ETNorfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.73K Followers

Summary

  • Norfolk Southern Corporation shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 2.3% in the past month.
  • Traffic figures for Norfolk Southern show a decline of 3.17% to August 5th and 3.3% to the end of the quarter.
  • Financial performance has been relatively bad, with revenue down 0.86% and net income down 46% compared to last year. The shares carry a negative risk premium of 290 basis points.

Environmental And Health Concerns Grow In East Palestine, Ohio After Derailment Of Train Cars Containing Hazardous Material

Angelo Merendino

It’s been just over a month since I took profits in my shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), and in that time the shares have returned a loss (including dividends) of about 1.38% against a gain of .88% for the

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.73K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.