It’s been just over a month since I took profits in my shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), and in that time the shares have returned a loss (including dividends) of about 1.38% against a gain of .88% for the S&P 500. It doesn’t sound like much, but a 2.3% underperformance in a month actually makes it on my radar, so I thought I’d check it out again. The company’s reported earnings since, and I thought I’d check these out as well as the latest traffic figures. I’ll compare all of that to the valuation to see if it makes sense to buy or not.

I know that my readers are the most dynamic and busy people on this platform. They always have exciting and interesting things to do, so I feel a strong compulsion to save them as much time as possible. For that reason, I offer them a "thesis statement" paragraph at the beginning of each of my articles which gives them the gist of my thinking in a nutshell. This offers them more than they would get from the title and mere bullet points, but much less than they'd get from the entire article. I hope my readers appreciate reading this as much as I appreciate writing it. Anyway, I'm going to continue to avoid Norfolk Southern shares, and I would recommend others do the same. The reason for this is that traffic continues to decline, and the fact that the company's financial performance so far this year has been relatively bad in my estimation. Note, it would have entered "unmitigated disaster" territory if it weren't for a reduction in fuel expense. Given that I think we're on the high side of the payout ratio, I expect dividend growth to slow in the future. Given that, I think the negative risk premia on these shares at the moment makes no sense. In the relativistic game of investing, I think it behooves us to seek out that combination of lower risk and higher returns. I think there are very viable alternatives to share ownership at the moment, so I would recommend investors continue to avoid this name.

Traffic Trends for 2023

When I started to review Norfolk Southern’s traffic figures for the year, I had Maersk’s recent performance and warnings running through my mind. I was therefore pleasantly surprised by some of the bright spots I found when I reviewed the traffic patterns at Norfolk Southern so far this year. Some components, like grain, and farm products, and food were up nicely from last year to this, by 8.64%, 1.37%, and 3.35% respectively. I should also point out that “Iron Steel & Scrap” was up by over 8%, which I was not expecting. That written, traffic to August 5th was down 3.17%, and traffic to the end of the quarter was down 3.3% from last year. Given that this is a company that generates revenue by hauling things, this is a disturbing trend.

I feel compelled to add a silver lining to this cloud, though. I’m sorry that I’m spoiling the surprise that you might have been anticipating in the “financial snapshot” section below, but I need to point out that revenue is down about .9% from last year, but traffic itself was down by 3.3% to the end of June. That means the company is getting more efficient at extracting revenue out of each car hauled. I’m impressed by that on some level, though I feel compelled to remind investors that there’s an upper limit on the amount of revenue that can be extracted in this manner. It may not be the brightest of silver linings, but it’s something.

Norfolk Southern Traffic Data (Norfolk Southern investor relations, AAR Report)

Financial Snapshot

You can go on all day about “moats”, but there’s no getting around the fact that the most recent financial results were pretty awful in my view. Relative to the same period last year, revenue was down about .86%, and net income absolutely collapsed by 46%. Obviously what’s been deemed “the Eastern Ohio Incident” is largely responsible for this, adding $803 million to expenses this year, but compensation and benefits are higher by $150 million or $12.17%. Similarly, purchased services have grown by $84 million, or 9.15% from the year ago period. Materials, too, are higher by $74 million, or 21.6%. Additionally, this isn’t just a case of a poor comparison year. Some key elements of the cost structure are higher now than they were in 2019 also. Compensation and benefits were actually lower by 4% in 2023 than they were in 2019, but purchased services, fuel expenses, and materials are higher by 19%, 14.7%, and 9.16% respectively.

That written, fuel expense absolutely collapsed from last year to this, and I find that interesting, because I find odd things interesting. The timing doesn’t work out perfectly, because traffic figures are much more up to date than financial figures, but we see that fuel per carload in 2023 has collapsed by 15.7% from $205.99 per carload to the end of June last year to $173.66 per carload to end of June this year. Were it not for this reduction, net income would have been even worse during the most recent quarter. Thus, I conclude that the company managed to dodge a bit of a bullet with reduced fuel expenses.

Finally, bulls may argue that we should be patient and ignore things like the $803 million (so far) “Eastern Ohio Incident” expense. That’s a view that’s always struck me as strange, because if I ran a small business, and I took a charge that evaporated more than half my net income for a period, I would so totally not be cool with it. Additionally, though, this “incident” brings back memories of the $385 million “loss on asset disposal’ expense that was just as temporary. I think a reasonable argument can be made to suggest that $803 million here, and $385 million there, eventually you’ll be talking about real money.

All that written, I think the dividend is reasonably well covered, and so I’d be willing to buy back in at the right price. I think dividend growth might be muted from here, though, given the current 75% payout ratio.

Norfolk Southern Financials (Norfolk Southern investor relations)

The Stock

If you’re a regular, you know that I’m about to preach about the fact that, unless we have the resources of the “Oracle of Omaha,” we very much do buy stocks and not companies. For instance, Norfolk Southern generates revenue by hauling freight. The stock, on the other hand, is a slip of virtual paper that gets traded around in the public markets and is impacted by the mood of the crowd, and that is affected by a host of things ranging from the ongoing appetite for “stocks” as an asset class, to central bank policies, to ever-changing views about the future profitability of the enterprise. These views change at a much more rapid pace than anything at the firm. In case you thought I was not the type to beat the proverbial “dead horse”, prepare to have your assumption dashed, because that’s exactly what I’m about to do. Let’s imagine the tail of two Norfolk Southern investors. One bought this stock on July 28, and the other bought 10 days later. The one who bought near the end of July is down about 5% on their investment as of this morning. The one who bought 10 days later is flat on their investment. Not enough changed at the firm to account for this variance in returns. I should also point out that the person who bought shares when they were cheaper did less badly.

This is one of the reasons why I try to buy shares cheaply. They come with less risk because they have far less to drop in price, and they offer greater potential reward, because it’s easier for the companies of these stocks to outperform the lower expectations that cheap shares imply.

My regulars know that I measure “cheap” in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, sales, and the like. I took profits in Norfolk Southern previously when the shares hit a price-to-sales ratio of ~4.1 times, and the market was paying over 4 times book value for them. Additionally, I didn’t love the fact that the dividend yield was about 225 basis points lower than the risk free rate. Here we are a month later, and this is the lay of the land. The valuations haven’t changed much, but the spread between the dividend yield and the risk free rate has blown out by about 70 basis points, and the risk premia here is now sitting at about negative 2.941%.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Given the above, I’m going to continue to avoid these shares, and would recommend other investors do the same. In my view, you’ll make more money, take on less risk by buying a government instrument. If a compelling case could be made to suggest that the dividend can grow from here, I’d be open to the stock, but I don’t think that likely given what’s going on at the firm. In the relativistic game of investing, I think it makes more sense to buy the investment that offers you the best combination of risk and reward, and for that reason, I would continue to eschew these shares.