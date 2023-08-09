Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Safehold Equity Raise Will Be Accretive

Aug. 09, 2023 6:30 AM ETSafehold Inc. (SAFE)3 Comments
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Safehold is a unique type of REIT that only owns the land under operating properties and leases it to tenants.
  • The equity raise on August 8 caused concern among investors, but it is expected to be accretive to shareholder value.
  • The net cash flows from the use of the new equity are projected to increase significantly over time, resulting in increased value for shareholders.
  • I do much more than just articles at High Yield Landlord: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Stock Chart Bounces Off Man"s Outstretched Hand

DNY59

The vast majority of REITs own real estate properties that produce operating earnings. Some, like Apartment REITs, operate the properties directly. Others, so-called Net Lease REITs, own operating properties but lease them to an operating company.

In contrast, Safehold (

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial

We are the largest and best-rated real estate investor community on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 500+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

A close-up of a logo Description automatically generated with low confidence

This article was written by

R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
5.18K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.
R Paul Drake brings a retiree perspective to his writing. After investing via employer tax-deferred plans for several decades, he has in recent years broadened into a variety of more focused investments. Paul is a life-long reader of works on economics, finance, and investment. He embraces a value-investing approach, which led him to join the team of authors at High Yield Landlord and to learn to analyze REITs. Most of his writing at present is focused on REITs.

          Paul brings substantial experience in research, and in understanding and developing models of uncertain systems, from his decades working as a physicist. He wrote his first Monte Carlo model aimed at investments in 2006. He has intensively researched and modeled a wide variety of portfolio options. Among other degrees, he holds a doctorate in physics and a bachelors in philosophy. His career began with running large projects for a major research laboratory, and continued with a long, and award-winning run as a professor at the University of Michigan. He has authored nearly 300 articles published in formal academic journals, and two editions of a textbook.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

BeatingTheJoneses profile picture
BeatingTheJoneses
Today, 7:19 AM
Comments (2.71K)
Thanks for the timely piece. Wasn’t happy about the raise so great to know your analysis has it as accretive. This should mark the bottom.
n
nogoodnamesavailable
Today, 7:10 AM
Comments (214)
Thanks Paul. You are spot on as usual.
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:13 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5.25K)
@nogoodnamesavailable Thanks for the comment!
Cheers! ... Paul
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.