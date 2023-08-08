History Says The VIX Will Rally Again In Fall

takasuu/iStock via Getty Images

Historical data shows that volatility in the stock market traditionally peaks in September and October.

The markets have been fairly tranquil this summer, as evidenced by the record run in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in July. Starting on July 10, the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched 13 consecutive sessions with positive gains.

However, on August 1, Fitch Ratings downgraded the U.S. government's credit rating to AA+, from AAA. And that development kicked off not only a selloff in the stock market but also an uptick in the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX).

Interestingly, an uptick in volatility isn't necessarily uncommon at this time of the year - historical data shows that September and October are traditionally the most volatile months on the calendar (on average), as illustrated in the chart below.

tastytrade

The VIX spent most of July trading at 13 and change, which is well below the levels observed last year, when the VIX consistently traded above 20. In the wake of the Fitch downgrade, however, the VIX is now trading at about 17.

As most active market participants are well aware, the VIX shares a relatively strong inverse correlation with the major market indices. So, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (or S&P 500) is moving higher, the VIX is usually trending lower-and vice versa.

Interestingly, another well-known volatility metric has also been trending higher, which suggests that investors and traders are already planning for elevated volatility at some point in the foreseeable future.

Skew Index Trending Toward 52-Week Highs

In addition to the VIX, many investors and traders monitor the CBOE Skew Index (SKEW). The two metrics are similar but offer slightly nuanced views of risk sentiment in the financial markets.

The VIX is calculated using at-the-money (ATM) options in S&P 500, whereas the Skew Index is calculated using out-of-the-money (OTM) options in the S&P 500. As a result of this subtle difference, the Skew Index is often viewed as an indicator of "tail risk" in the stock market.

Tail risk refers to a form of portfolio risk that captures the remote probability that the value of a given investment could move by more than three standard deviations from its current value. Visualizing a normal bell curve of investment returns, tail risk is therefore captured in the extreme ends of the curve - encompassing rare (and typically eye-popping) outcomes.

Like the VIX, interpreting the Skew Index is relatively easy. Traditionally, the Skew Index trades between roughly 100 and 170, as highlighted in the chart below.

tastytrade

A lower reading in the Skew Index (100-120) generally translates to a complacent risk environment, whereas an elevated reading in the Skew Index (150 and above) indicates that expectations for a big move in the market are rising (or peaking).

In March, the Skew Index climbed toward 140 amidst the regional banking crisis. Today, however, the Skew Index is trading even higher than that-the index closed trading on Aug. 4 at about 153.

Like the VIX, the Skew Index provides insight into activity in the options markets. And as market participants get more anxious about a big, unexpected move in the market, they buy OTM options premium, which pushes up the value of the Skew Index.

One possible explanation is that investors and traders are simply expecting more volatility come fall, due to the aforementioned fact that September and October tend to be the most volatile months on the calendar. On the other hand, investors and traders may be purchasing OTM options premium to protect against recent upside gains.

In either case, it's important to note that elevated levels in the Skew Index don't guarantee that a big move will follow.

Between 2014 and 2019 there were multiple instances in which the Skew Index rallied above 140, but only a couple of those actually resulted in a significant move in the stock market.

The Skew Index can't necessarily be relied upon to accurately predict a forthcoming stock market correction. However, the index can undoubtedly serve as an indicator of prevailing risk sentiment in the stock market.

At present, the Skew Index is trading around 153. The 52-week low in the Skew Index is about 110, while the 52-week high is 158.

History Says The VIX Will Rally Again In Fall