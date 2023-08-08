Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 3:20 PM ETPrimerica, Inc. (PRI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.53K Followers

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nicole Russell - SVP, IR

Glenn Williams - CEO & Director

Alison Rand - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Wilma Burdis - Raymond James & Associates

Jeffrey Schmitt - William Blair & Company

Ryan Krueger - KBW

Suneet Kamath - Jefferies

Mark Hughes - Truist Securities

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Primerica's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this conference is being recorded. At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Nicole Russell, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

Ms. Russell, you may now begin.

Nicole Russell

Thanks, Rob, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Primerica's Second Quarter Earnings Call.

A copy of our earnings press release, along with materials that are relevant to today's call, are posted on the Investor Relations section of our website. Joining our call today are our Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Glenn Williams, our Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Alison Rand. Glenn and Alison will prepare -- will deliver prepared remarks, and then we will open the call up for questions.

During our call, some of our comments may contain forward-looking statements in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The company assumes no obligation to update these statements to reflect new information. We refer you to our most recent Form 10-K filing as may be modified by subsequent Forms 10-Q for a list of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied.

We will also reference certain non-GAAP measures which we believe provide additional insight into the company's operations. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their respective GAAP numbers are included at the end of their earnings press release and available on

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.