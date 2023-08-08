Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Presents at KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum Conference (Transcript)

Aug. 08, 2023 3:22 PM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML), ASMLF
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum Conference Call August 8, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Skip Miller - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Barger - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Stephen Barger

[Call Start Abruptly] with KeyBanc Capital Markets, I cover Industrial Machinery and Semi Cap Equipment. And I'm here with Skip Miller, who is the Vice President of Investor Relations for ASML. And Skip, thanks for being here again this year.

Skip Miller

Thank you, Steve.

Stephen Barger

Just to start, do you want to give a little background of ASML and maybe get people up to-date on your outlook?

Skip Miller

Sure. So yes, so maybe talk about what we've given for this year in terms of an outlook for 2023. Last, of course, this July quarter, we basically guided that we are – see the revenue moving towards a growth of 30% year-on-year. That was a bit stronger than we had at the start of the year, what we said the prior quarter. Primarily that was driven by additional deep UV revenue. So if you then look at the different segment starting with or I'll say the different businesses that you look at the EUV first, we expect this year to grow roughly 25% year-on-year. That's on shipments of 52 units, which were a bit lower than what we had in prior quarter expectations, which was primarily driven by demand timing due to fab readiness. So that shifted those a bit to the right.

On installed base, this year, we expect that to be similar to last year, so roughly flat year-on-year. A bit different starting into the – end of the year, we thought we'd see some growth there around upgrades, but that's really tied to the timing and recovery. I think the move to the right, if you will, the

