If you have read any of my prior articles before, you probably have a good understanding of my love for net lease REITs. If not, let me give you a high-level overview of what the term “net lease” means.

The term net lease, in the real estate world, is simply when landlord costs or expenses are transferred to the lessee (or tenant). Common costs/expenses include:

Property taxes

Insurance

Maintenance costs

As such, in addition to paying monthly rent, the lessee also must pay for these additional costs. From a landlord perspective, they take a more hands-off approach and focus on one thing: rent collection.

Understanding this, you can see how forecasting free cash flow for net lease REITs can be less complicated (and highly predictable). I call it "avoiding the 3 Ts".

What are the 3 Ts?

Most all property owners prefer less headaches, so what they typically do is charge a little less for rent in order to pass all those additional costs over to the lessee.

There are a lot of great net lease REITs on the market today and they can be found in various sectors.

However, if you're looking for more diversification, going the ETF route may be a better choice for you. In today’s piece, I will be covering a "sleep well at night" REIT ETF that focuses on net lease REITs.

NETL: The Net Lease REIT ETF

If you're looking for net lease REITs in particular, look no further than the Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL).

NETL is an ETF that was founded in March 2019, and it's managed by Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC.

The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the real estate sector. NETL seeks to track the performance of the Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate Index, which is an index composed of companies that derive at least 85% of their earnings or revenues from real estate operations in the net lease real estate sector.

REITs, in general, are a sector that has been lagging the S&P 500, especially during this period of rising interest rates that investors have endured for the past 18-plus months. Rising interest rates tend to be a drag on the real estate sector.

Over the past 12 months, the S&P 500 has climbed 8%, meanwhile, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the Net Lease Real Estate ETF have drastically underperformed, falling 15% and 12%, respectively, over the same period.

However, when it comes to investing in REITs, my first preference is to invest in individual REITs. The REIT sector is very broad with a wide mix of REITs, small and large.

Throwing all REITs in a basket is not something I prefer as there are REITs in every sector. But as I have mentioned, net lease REITs are among my favorite types of REIT to invest in.

This underperformance that we have seen from the sector has created a great entry point for long-term minded investors looking for some high-quality companies. Year-to-date, NETL is down 6%.

Let’s breakdown NETL to see if it is worthy of an investment.

Currently, NETL has only 24 holdings and the fund goes through a reconstitution on an annual basis while rebalancing on a quarterly basis. Given the low number of holdings, you will notice that the fund has higher exposure to its top holdings.

What this means from an investor standpoint is that you need to be a lot more comfortable with those top positions.

One of the unique things about NETL is how they weigh their positions, which is based on tenant diversification and not based on market cap. REITs with greater tenant diversification, which typically is the REITs with larger portfolios, are generally assigned larger weightings within the ETF.

Here is a look at the top 10 positions:

The top five positions of STAG Industrial (STAG), VICI Properties (VICI), Realty Income (O), W. P. Carey (WPC), and NNN REIT (NNN) are among five of the best REITs on the market, regardless of whether they are a net lease REIT or not. The fund has nearly a 40% exposure to those top five positions alone. The top 10 positions make up 60% of NETL.

In the next section below, let’s take a closer look at the top 5 positions within the ETF.

Closer Look At The Top 5 Positions

STAG Industrial is an industrial REIT with a market cap of $6.5 billion. They are one of the largest industrial/warehouse REITs on the market today, trailing the likes of Prologis (PLD). STAG is a way to play the growing e-commerce trend, as the REITs largest tenant is Amazon (AMZN).

Analysts are looking for 2023 AFFO of $1.96, which equates to a P/AFFO of 18.3x. Over the past five years, shares of STAG have traded at an AFFO multiple of 18x.

FAST Graphs

VICI Properties is a leading casino and hospitality REIT, as they are the largest landlord on the Las Vegas strip. The REIT has only been public for about five years, but they have been growing and expanding their portfolio every year. VICI owns quality properties, such as:

Caesars Palace

Mandalay Bay

The Venetian

MGM Grand

Park MGM

The Mirage

And More

Analysts are looking for 2023 AFFO of $2.13, which equates to a P/AFFO of 14.5x. Over the past five years, VICI shares have traded at an AFFO multiple of 16.3x.

FAST Graphs

Realty Income is the largest REIT in my portfolio and one of the, if not the most popular, REIT on the market today. After all, they have coined themselves the "Monthly Dividend Company” given the attention they have received for paying a monthly dividend. The REIT operates primarily within the retail sector, dealing with many investment grade tenants to bolster their strong tenants' base.

Analysts are looking for 2023 AFFO of $4.00, which equates to a P/AFFO of 14.8x. Over the past five years, shares of Realty Income have traded at an AFFO multiple of 19.3x.

FAST Graphs

W. P. Carey is a diversified REIT with the majority of its income coming from the Industrial and Warehouse sector. One of the unique things about WPC is the fact that the majority of their leases are tied to CPI, meaning the REIT is a hedge against inflation.

Also, when inflation is high, like we're seeing today, it could provide a tailwind for the company in the near term. The REIT also has exposure to office and self-storage, but the office exposure continues to come down.

Analysts are looking for 2023 AFFO of $5.37, which equates to a P/AFFO of 12.4x. Over the past five years, shares of WPC have traded at an AFFO multiple of 15.2x.

FAST Graphs

National Retail Properties is another net lease REIT operating out of the retail sector. The company came public at the same time as Realty Income, but they have lived in the shadows for much of their existence.

NNN has increased their dividend for 33 consecutive years. The company enters into long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. The average remaining lease term is 10.4 years as of the latest filing.

Analysts are looking for 2023 AFFO of $3.25, which equates to a P/AFFO of 12.4x. Over the past five years, shares of NNN have traded at an AFFO multiple of 16.7x.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

Net lease REITs are among my favorite types of REITs to invest in. They're extremely simplified, as many of the normal landlord costs are passed onto the tenant.

In addition, net lease REITs tend to enter into long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Looking at NETL, we see an ETF with a strong portfolio, especially the top five holdings which make up 40% of the ETF. All five of those REITs have favorable ratings.

In terms of the dividend, NETL pays a monthly dividend of $0.10 per share, which equates to a forward annual dividend of $1.20.

Utilizing the forward dividend, this calculates out to a 5% dividend yield for the ETF. The forward dividend rate would be a 5% increase over the trailing twelve months. The ETF does have an expense ratio of 0.60% and they have nearly $90 million in assets under management.

