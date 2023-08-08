Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 3:29 PM ETAmicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.53K Followers

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Faughnan - Vice President, Investor Relations

Bradley Campbell - President, Chief Executive Officer

Daphne Quimi - Chief Financial Officer

Sébastien Martel - Chief Business Officer

Jeff Castelli - Chief Development Officer

Mitchell Goldman - Chief Medical Officer

Ellen Rosenberg - Chief Legal Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America

Anupam Rama - JPMorgan

Ritu Baral - TD Cowen

Eliana Merle - UBS

Joseph Schwartz - Leerink Partners

Dae Gon Ha - Stifel

Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley

Kristen Kluska - Cantor Fitzgerald

Ethan Markowski - Needham & Company

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Amicus Therapeutics Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Andrew Faughnan, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Andrew Faughnan

Thank you, Tana. Good morning. Thank you for joining our conference call to discuss Amicus Therapeutics' second quarter 2023 financial results and corporate highlights. Leading today's call we have Bradley Campbell, President and Chief Executive Officer; Daphne Quimi, Chief Financial Officer; Sebastien Martel, Chief Business Officer and Dr. Jeff Castelli, Chief Development Officer. Joining for Q&A is Dr. Mitchell Goldman, Chief Medical Officer and Ellen Rosenberg, Chief Legal Officer.

As referenced on Slide 2, we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to our business, as well as our plans and prospects. Our forward-looking statements should not be regarded as representation by us that any of our plans will be achieved, any or all the forward-looking statements made on this call may turn out to be wrong and can

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.