Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verizon's Bull Case Is A 70% Undervalued 8% Dividend Yield

Aug. 09, 2023 8:30 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)T5 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Verizon Communications has underperformed the market since its listing in 2000, but it remains an attractive investment for income-oriented investors.
  • The company is making progress in cutting costs and growing its topline, particularly in the areas of wireless revenue growth and broadband services.
  • However, the uncertainty surrounding potential lead cable issues and the financial impact of addressing them creates a cloud of uncertainty for Verizon's future.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »
Opening Day Of The Mobile World Congress

David Ramos

Introduction

Most of my readers know that I'm not a huge fan of stocks that come with very high dividend yields. After all, these companies tend to come with above-average risks of underperforming the market on a prolonged basis.

One

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
25.71K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

M
Money 29
Today, 8:52 AM
Comments (5.43K)
Low valuation and price with a nice yield on VZ, not happy with management.
Balance sheet guru profile picture
Balance sheet guru
Today, 8:43 AM
Premium
Comments (1.52K)
If a company is going to be dead, for the next few years, there are better places to put money.
By_Endurance_We_Conquer profile picture
By_Endurance_We_Conquer
Today, 8:52 AM
Comments (1.78K)
@Balance sheet guru

Leo presented a detailed analysis of many events among one was the scenario of dead money. Furthermore, he pointed out the favorable risk/reward ratio which, of course, is always a highly subjective exercise. So, your one line doesn´t do justice to Leo´s work here.
jakeelwood5 profile picture
jakeelwood5
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (1.7K)
I am getting out of both VZ and T asap, as I think they are now commodities. I did not realize how damaging the government auctions of bandwidth would be, either. I sold a couple puts on VZ which immediately lost money, so I am not even making the dividend.
J
JoeMonte
Today, 8:37 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.53K)
Excellent summary and adding in the low 30's.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.