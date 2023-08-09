David Ramos

Introduction

Most of my readers know that I'm not a huge fan of stocks that come with very high dividend yields. After all, these companies tend to come with above-average risks of underperforming the market on a prolonged basis.

One of these companies is Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ). Investors who bought the stock when it became listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2000 would have been much better off investing in the S&P 500. It's not even close, as the chart below shows.

Data by YCharts

Essentially, the company is the result of one of the largest mergers in history, between Bell Atlantic (which merged with NYNEX) and GTE, which served more than 35 million access lines.

Wall Street Journal

As we can see in the total return comparison, Verizon was able to keep up with the market quite nicely - on a total return basis, that is.

That changed after 2020 when two major headwinds started to build.

For the first time since the Great Financial Crisis, interest rates started to surge. While Verizon has a healthy balance sheet, it has pressured high-yield stocks with elevated debt levels. This includes telecom companies, utilities, real estate companies, and related. The fact that the company may have to replace toxic lead cables adds to investor fear that VZ might be dead money for a very long time.

In this article, I will explain that Verizon is an attractive investment for income-oriented investors, as the company is making progress in cutting costs and growing its topline.

However, a major cloud is hanging over the company, which is the lead cable issue.

So, let's get to the details!

Lead Cables Aren't Its Biggest Problem

Last month, the Wall Street Journal wrote an article with the perfect title:

Wall Street Journal

The article addressed the two problems I briefly highlighted in the introduction.

Telecom giants were already dealing with capital structure, cash flow generation, and revenue growth challenges.

The chart below displays the bigger picture. Revenue and net income lost momentum a few years ago and are now going sideways. Meanwhile, net financial debt remains in a strong uptrend, which isn't a huge issue because of other factors that support balance sheet health, but the rising trend in interest rates isn't helping.

Data by YCharts

The uncertainty surrounding lead obligations and legal liabilities compounds the aforementioned issues.

Essentially, investors are left speculating about potential environmental responsibilities and legal consequences.

Analysts estimates for nationwide costs to replace lead-clad wires vary widely, which creates tremendous uncertainty.

Meanwhile, AT&T (T) and Verizon have stated that lead-clad lines make up a small percentage of their networks and are committed to addressing safety concerns.

This is what Verizon said during its 2Q23 earnings call (emphasis added):

We take these matters seriously, and to be very clear, lead infrastructure makes up a small percentage of our copper network, and we began phasing away from installing new lead cable by the 1950s. [...] However, to give you a sense of the scale of the infrastructure we are talking about, our copper network is comprised of less than 540,000 miles of cable, roughly half of which is aerial, and lead sheath cable makes up a small percentage of our copper network. This number excludes the network elements previously owned by MCI and XO communications because we are still reviewing the historical records of those companies. When not disturbed, the likelihood of exposure to lead from lead sheath cables is low. In addition, because the lead sheath cable was used as a feeder and distribution cable and does not run into individual homes or apartments, it is generally in locations that minimize the potential for public contact. [...] a question we've received from a lot of investors, which is about the process for and potential cost of removal of the lead sheath cable in our network. Given where we are in this process, it is far too soon to make any projection on what the potential financial impact might be to the company. There are a number of unknowns in this area, including whether there is a health risk presented by undisturbed lead sheath cable, and if there is a risk, how that risk should be addressed.

To summarize the situation, we can conclude that the company is dealing with incomplete records, which makes estimating the impact harder. However, lead cables are only a small part of the cable network, with minimal health risks.

Also, the company does not know how bad the financial impact might be, so that's something the market will continue to worry about.

Needless to say, I doubt I'm breaking any news when I say that the market hates this kind of uncertainty.

The most important takeaway, for now, is that the health impact is likely going to be minimal. Issues involving public health are the worst, as it has derailed many companies in the past.

But then again, the biggest problem is not knowing how expensive the cleanup will be.

I'm inclined to say that the first estimates will likely be much more positive than some might expect but going forward, we'll have to talk about this company with this cloud of uncertainty hanging over its head.

Verizon Isn't In Bad Shape

Verizon isn't a growth stock. It's as mature as it gets and without growth for at least a few years.

However, growth seems to be improving.

In its second-quarter earnings call, the company emphasized its focus on wireless revenue growth, expansion of consolidated adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow.

The company reported positive results, including a 3.8% year-on-year increase in wireless service revenue and an adjusted EBITDA of $12 billion.

Verizon Communications

Cash flow from operations came in at $9.7 billion, while free cash flow was reported at $5.6 billion.

According to Mr. Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon:

The actions we’re taking to accelerate growth, improve operations, and ensure solid balance sheet, are working. Our results today illustrate our ability to adapt, innovate, and excel, even in times of economic uncertainty, and we're encouraged by the growing importance of mobility, broadband cloud services in the 5G era in all customer segments.

Especially the company's progress in the Business Wireless area is worth noting, as it contributed to more than 125,000 postpaid phone net adds, with new successes coming from partnerships with the US Department of Veterans Affairs and the Cleveland Clinic, which is working with Verizon's next-generation private networking solution.

As the overview above shows, Broadband is seeing tremendous growth through impressive net adds in the quarter for Fios and fixed wireless access.

The momentum is confirmed by three consecutive quarters of over 400,000 net adds.

During its earnings call, Mr. Vestberg emphasized the stability and competitiveness of fixed wireless access as a broadband product, projecting a target of 4 million to 5 million subscribers by the end of 2025.

Furthermore, the company is also cutting costs and streamlining its business.

For example, Verizon Global Services has undertaken initiatives, including IT platform transformation, leveraging AI, optimizing real estate, and enhancing supply chains.

Verizon anticipates achieving $2 billion to $3 billion in annual savings by 2025.

The company will also be a bit more aggressive with regard to pricing. At the end of last month, Bloomberg reported that Verizon is raising monthly prices on its wireless home internet by $10, which would be the second increase in two years.

Bloomberg

If the company finds the right mix of better services and better prices while cutting costs, it could be very successful going forward.

According to the article:

By beaming high-speed internet connections into home receivers, Verizon and T-Mobile US Inc. have been using this lower-cost alternative to landline connections to chip away at the broadband service offered by cable companies.

But then again, these changes are slow, and the company is dealing with economic headwinds.

The bottom line is that in the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased by only 0.8%, primarily driven by lower consumer postpaid upgrade volumes and improved service revenue.

Operating expenses decreased by 5.9% year-over-year due to lower equipment costs.

The Dividend

Verizon is known for its dividend. Even Morgan Stanley (MS) owns it in its dividend portfolio. Even better, it's an overweight position, according to Seeking Alpha.

Currently, Verizon pays $0.6525 per share per month, which translates to a yield of 8%!

It's the highest yield it has ever paid.

Data by YCharts

The biggest driver behind this sky-high yield is the poor stock price performance. Dividend growth hasn't continued so much.

Over the past five years, the average annual dividend growth rate was 2.0%, which is in line with the Fed's inflation target.

The good news is that the dividend is safe and likely to benefit from the company's business improvement plans.

The cash generation, as I said, is strong, gives us optionality and supports a much-improved dividend payout ratio. - Verizon 2Q23 Earnings Call

Looking at the chart below, analysts expect the company to consistently grow its free cash flow to almost $20 billion in 2025, potentially resulting in a 14% free cash flow ratio that not only protects the dividend but also allows for further debt reduction.

I wouldn't even be surprised if dividend growth were to pick up in the years ahead unless the lead cable issue turns into a disaster.

Leo Nelissen (Based on analyst estimates)

It also helps that CapEx requirements are expected to fall from $23 billion in 2022 to $17 billion in 2025.

Furthermore, the balance sheet is in a better place than one might expect.

At the end of the second quarter, net unsecured debt was $126.6 billion, indicating an improvement of $3.2 billion compared to the prior quarter and a $4.1 billion decrease year-over-year.

The company has no outstanding obligations for the remaining duration of the year.

The adjusted leverage ratio fell by 0.1 points to 2.6x (EBITDA)

The company has an A- credit rating from Fitch.

Valuation

Unless the lead cable issue turns into something big, the company is tremendously undervalued.

The company is trading at 7.2x next year's expected free cash flow.

Under normal circumstances, a 12x multiple would be fair.

Data by YCharts

This multiple would indicate a fair price of $54.

The current consensus price target is $41, which has been adjusted for the lead cable issue and higher rates.

Data by YCharts

But then again, it needs to be seen how bad the lead cable problem becomes.

If findings show that it's a mild problem that can be solved by slowly increasing CapEx over the next few years to gradually replace cables, the company will be in a very good spot. The market will likely reward it with a steep upswing in its stock price.

However, if the problem is worse than initially expected, the stock could be dead money for a few years, as any excess free cash flow will likely be used for damage control.

That said, I do like the longer-term risk/reward for income-oriented investors.

A lot of trouble has been priced in, and if we exclude the led cable issue, we see that the company is slowly improving its business, which benefits from Broadband, Business Wireless, and what looks to be aggressive cost-cutting for years to come.

As bullish as my title may be, the long-term looks good, and investors will reward it at some point.

The only problem we need to deal with first is the led cable issue.

So, please keep that in mind.

Only buy Verizon if you're an income-oriented investor, and do not go overweight, regardless of how juicy the yield may look.

Takeaway

While Verizon offers an enticing 8% dividend yield, caution is key.

The company, resulting from a mega-merger, faces challenges from rising interest rates and potential lead cable issues.

These uncertainties have weighed on its stock performance.

Despite its stable dividend and efforts to improve business fundamentals, Verizon's future hinges on resolving these concerns.

As an income-oriented investor, it's important to tread carefully, considering potential risks and rewards.

Nonetheless, the company's undervaluation presents an opportunity, yet the lead cable problem looms.

While optimism exists for long-term gains, prudent investment and a balanced portfolio allocation remain key.

All things considered, I do like the bull case a lot, which makes the risk/reward quite juicy!