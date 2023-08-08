Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 3:49 PM ETBio-Techne Corporation (TECH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.53K Followers

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Clair – Vice President-Investor Relations

Chuck Kummeth – Chief Executive Officer

Jim Hippel – Chief Financial Officer

Will Geist – President-Protein Sciences Segment

Conference Call Participants

Puneet Souda – Leerink Partners

Patrick Donnelly – Citi

Jacob Johnson – Stephens

Dan Arias – Stifel

Dan Leonard – Credit Suisse

Catherine Schulte – Baird

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Bio-Techne Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. At this time all participants have been placed in listen-only mode and the call will be opened for questions following management's prepared remarks. During our Q&A session, please limit yourself to one question and a follow up.

I would now like to turn the call over to David Clair, Bio-Techne's Vice President, Investor Relations.

David Clair

Good morning and thank you for joining us. On the call with me this morning are Chuck Kummeth, Bio-Techne's Chief Executive Officer; Jim Hippel, Chief Financial Officer; Kim Kelderman, Diagnostic and Genomics Segment President; and Will Geist, Protein Sciences Segment President.

Before we begin, let me briefly cover our safe harbor statement. Some of the comments made during this conference call may be considered forward-looking statements, including beliefs and expectations about the company's future results. The company's 10-K for fiscal year 2022 identifies certain factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements made during this call. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements because of any new information or future events or developments. The 10-K as well as the company's other SEC filings are available on the company's website within its Investor Relations section.

During the call, non-GAAP financial measures may be used to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.