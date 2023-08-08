Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 3:49 PM ETBRT Apartments Corp. (BRT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.53K Followers

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tripp Sullivan - Head of Investor Relations

Jeffrey Gould - President, CEO and Director

George Zweier - VP and CFO

Ryan Baltimore - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Barry Oxford - Colliers

Aaron Hecht - JMP Securities

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the BRT Apartments Corp Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tripp Sullivan, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tripp Sullivan

Thank you for joining us today. On the call are Jeffrey Gould, President and Chief Executive Officer; George Zweier, Chief Financial Officer; Ryan Baltimore, Chief Operating Officer; as well as David Kalish, Senior Vice President.

I would like to remind everyone that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Listeners should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the company's SEC filings, including its Form 10-Q for a more complete discussion of risks and other factors that could affect these forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, BRT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. This call also includes a discussion of non-GAAP measures, including FFO, AFFO, NOI, combined portfolio NOI and information regarding our pro rata share of revenues, expenses, NOI, assets and liabilities of BRT's unconsolidated subsidiaries.

All of the non-GAAP information discussed today are certain limitations and should be used with caution and in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.