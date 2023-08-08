Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 3:55 PM ETHighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.53K Followers

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steven Tholen - Chief Financial Officer

Jack Hightower - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Hollis - President

Ryan Hightower - Vice President of Business Development

Conference Call Participants

John White - Roth Capital

Nicholas Pope - Seaport Research

Jeff Robertson - Water Tower

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by and welcome to the HighPeak Energy 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] And please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand a conference over to your speaker today. Steven Tholen, CFO. Please go ahead.

Steven Tholen

Good morning everyone and welcome to HighPeak Energy’s second quarter 2023 earnings call. Representing HighPeak today are Chairman and CEO, Jack Hightower; President, Michael Hollis; and Vice President of Business Development, Ryan Hightower and I’m Steven Tholen, the Chief Financial Officer.

During today’s call, we will make reference to our August investor presentation and our second quarter earnings release, which can be found on HighPeaks website.

Today’s call participants may make certain forward-looking statements relating to the company’s financial condition, results of operations, expectations, plans, goals, assumptions and future performance. So please refer to the cautionary information regarding forward-looking statements and related risks in the Company’s SEC filings, including the fact that actual results may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of reasons, many of which are beyond our control.

We will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures on today’s call, so please see the reconciliations in the earnings release and our August Investor Presentation.

I will now turn the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.