Anheuser-Busch InBev Q2: The Boycott Delivers Painful Lessons

Aug. 11, 2023 2:00 PM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)TAP4 Comments
Summary

  • The Bud Light controversy has impacted Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's domestic EBITDA by -28.2% YoY and its North American EBITDA to $1.18B (-12.5% QoQ/ -25.7% YoY).
  • With the North American region previously comprising 31.2% of its overall EBITDA, a full-year impact of -$1.64B may pull down the company's excellent international performance.
  • Then again, the worst seems to be over, with the company's total beer industry share remaining stable at ~36.9% between the end of April and early July 2023.
  • However, with Molson Coors recently reporting outsized FQ2 2023 earnings, easily absorbing the departing volume, it remains to be seen if Bud Light may regain its market-leading share.
  • Consequently, Bud Light's prospects remain mixed, depending on the impact of the decelerating inflationary pressure and Anheuser-Busch InBev's intensified marketing efforts.

This article was written by

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, MELI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Matt-Man profile picture
Matt-Man
Today, 2:15 PM
Comments (3.69K)
Budweiser vendors at Sturgis 2023:
twitter.com/...
Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Today, 2:25 PM
Premium
Comments (10.59K)
@Matt-Man

Great to see! They could be the last beer vendor in the Universe and my wife and I would drink water instead!

We are now “woke” to other companies that wish to embrace the a-b normal and make it appear happy and mainstream. It isn’t, at least not for us.
j
joe poncakia
Today, 2:14 PM
Comments (119)
Earnings weren't as bad as I thought so I closed my short position. Made a few bucks but still curious to see how much longer the boycott lasts. I know I'll never buy another Busch product or Stella.
Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Today, 2:26 PM
Premium
Comments (10.59K)
@joe poncakia,

Good you shorted them! I would have too if I wasn’t so incredulous when I saw a picture of that “influencer”! Yuk!!! Like a Sci-Fi macabre comedy.
