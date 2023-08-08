Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

West Pharmaceutical: Revise To Buy On Exceptional Economic Characteristics

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.04K Followers

Summary

  • West Pharmaceutical Services has seen a 60% rally in its stock price since December 2022, outperforming the S&P 500.
  • Momentum in financials shows a decline in top line sales but strong growth in contract-manufactured revenues and free cash flow.
  • The company has demonstrated the ability to compound value for shareholders and has attractive technical indicators for future growth.
  • Net-net, revise to buy at $428 price objective.

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

Investment Summary

One of the glaring challenges in investment strategy is getting your calls right, or at least 80% of the way there. You're tasked with analyzing market trends to tell investors what the best investments are based on a combination

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.04K Followers
Equity strategist. Analyzing market trends to tell investors what's the best investments based on macroeconomic, idiosyncratic factors.Shoot me a message to talk trade ides or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.