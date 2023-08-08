Matteo Colombo

Investment Summary

One of the glaring challenges in investment strategy is getting your calls right, or at least 80% of the way there. You're tasked with analyzing market trends to tell investors what the best investments are based on a combination of macro, systematic and idiosyncratic factors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) is a case in point for me here. I must admit, WST is one that got away from me back in December last year. I had rated it a hold in that publication, valuing the equity stock at ~$218 per share in doing so. Since then, the company has rallied some 60% into the money, outstripping the S&P 500 index's total return in doing so. As far as alpha is concerned, you're looking at it, albeit within an 8-month time frame.

Figure 1. Previous WST publication

Data: Author's prior WST publication

Consequently, those who listened to the hold call in December-including myself-missed out on participating in this upside. Thankfully, the market is a wonderful and rewarding place, offering any number of selective opportunities at any point in time.

Nevertheless, I've taken the time here to unpack the critical facts I had looked over last time and aim to use this information as critical data in all WST investment theses pushing forward. I'll run through this briefly and all pertinent updates in the WST investment debate, gauging whether this recent rally has legs to extend. Net-net, in my view it does over the long term. Revise to buy.

Figure 1a. WST rally from December to date [note: weekly bars]

Data: Updata

Updates to critical investment facts

1. Momentum in financials

Starting with the company's latest numbers that were posted late last month, WST clipped sales of $754mm, down 230bps YoY. At a high-level glance, ~8% of the pullback was demand-related (volume), with the rest attributable to capacity reasons. Around 5.7% of Q2 revenues came about from pricing updates that pulled through to the top-line.

Figure 2.

Data: WST Investors presentation

The breakdown on this was as follows:

Proprietary products were down 550bps to $618mm, based on a high comps last year with Covid-19 sales. The Westar segment and WST's HVP devices contributed ~70% to the top line.

It booked $136mm in contract-manufactured revenues, up 15% YoY, with injection devices driving the upside in this segment.

Biologics revenues came in ~16% lower YoY on the same Covid-19 reasons, whereas strengths were observed throughout the rest of Q2 segment turnover [Figure 3].

It pulled $307.3mm in OCF on this and collected ~$150mm in free cash to the firm after allocating ~20% higher CapEx of $158mm to its maintenance and growth initiatives.

Figure 3.

Data: Author, WST SEC Filings

Based on momentum throughout H1 FY'23, management upgraded full-year revenue guidance to $2.97Bn at the upper end of range. Baked into this figure are all capacity reductions that result from the divestiture of its European propriety products facility. It looks to an updated earnings of $7.65-$7.80 on this, and aims to allocate ~$350mm in CapEx towards additional growth investments. I am in line with management's posture on top-line growth for FY'23 and look to ~$3Bn in sales and for it to pull this to $607mm in post-tax earnings ($8.20/share).

2. Profits earned on cash deployed into operations

One factor I had glanced over too casually during the last publication in my opinion is the raw economics of WST's business returns. I believe this is what led me to overlook the prospect of allocating to the company at that time. I even mentioned profitability as a 'balancing' factor to the bullish side of the debate. Had I scrutinized this spectrum of the company's investment facts pattern more heavily, there may have been more optimistic conclusions.

To illustrate the company's ability to compound value for its shareholders, I'll refer to Figure 4 and Figure 5, below.

Figure 4 begins the reconciliation of WST's owner's (shareholder's) capital to the free cash attributable to its shareholders (owner earnings). The trailing results to a good job at illustrating the earnings power and asset factors driving WST's value here, but my full projections are noted in Appendix 1.

From Q4 FY'20 to last period, WST had been provided an additional $927mm in external capital (equity, debt). Part of this stemmed from an additional $1.4Bn in retained earnings, the rest on debt issued. Critically, one can also observe the added income from Covid-19 sales across the FY'21-'22 periods.

Across this time, of the $2.95Bn in capital provided, the company had put $2.85Bn or ~97% of this to work into its operations. Around 2% each period was also paid out as dividends, accounting for the remainder. There was ~$827mm investment made across this time frame (including changes in NWC density). During this period, it also grew post-tax earnings by an additional $231mm off this $827mm investment, roughly 28% incremental return on capital deployed from Q4 FY'20-Q2 FY'23. Quite a tidy result in my view. The periodic incremental returns are seen in Figure 5.

Figure 4.

Data: Author, WST SEC Filings

From here, several critical observations are relevant to the discussion:

The profits earned on the cash WST has deployed into the business have grown from 17-20.5%, ranging as high as 27% in the testing period. Similar results were earned on the capital provided and retained earnings recycled back into the business (note: all on TTM values). The investments made each quarter revolved around the $100-$200mm mark, but fell right back last quarter. Nevertheless, the company spun off $572mm to its shareholders last period (TTM basis), a growth from $131mm in Q2 FY'21 and $467mm in Q2 last year, compounding growth of 336% and 22%m, respectively. Hence, the company has created >335% growth in economic value for its shareholders since 2021, notwithstanding dividends paid each quarter.

Where it gets really attractive for me with WST is on the calculus of earnings power and economic earnings, seen below. You'll note the earnings power, defined as the conversion of owner earnings from pre-tax income, has grown from 25% to 98% in the TTM, a 73 percentage points gain.

This is tremendous value created for shareholders. Moreover, given the company's returns on capital deployed and put at risk into the business, it has outpaced the long-term average market return on capital (around 12% here). This produced economic earnings-those earnings above/below the hurdle rate-of 8.5% last period, off highs of 15% the year prior.

The benefits of this are twofold.

For one, it shows that every unit of earnings growth WST produced was accretive to shareholder value. The ROIC above the hurdle rate means more cash can either be 1) recycled back into the business, 2) used to grow operations, and/or 3) paid out as dividends and/or buybacks to shareholders. It could do this without jeopardising business growth, or vice versa. Either way, it means the company is producing higher profitability off a reasonably stable capital base. In other words, it can scale its profits at an order of magnitude higher than it needs to invest in this growth.

Figure 5.

Data: Author, WST SEC Filings

Two, it suggests WST compounded its intrinsic valuation by $8Bn over this time frame. As a reminder, a company can grow its value at roughly the rate of its return on capital multiplied by the amount it reinvests at these rates. A high ROIC with high reinvestment of earnings tells me that a company has multiple opportunities to deploy cash at exceptional rates of return-something rather rare.

WST's reinvestment rate these past 12 months wasn't huge given the fact it was winding back from its Covid-19 exposure. The major benefit of this, as described earlier, was that it spun off huge piles of cash to its shareholders each period. Quite a positive trade-off if you ask me. Hence, the amount it grew its intrinsic value wound back, but the value to shareholders increased markedly.

Here is where I needed to have scrutinized WST more in my last profiling on the company. The exceptional economic earnings combined with the double-digit returns on capital at risk are major features I look for as part of my first principles investing process. Based on my revised appraisal, you can clearly see the value-add WST is generating for its shareholders, and what kind of market returns these economic characteristics can fathom.

3. Technicals still supportive

Market-generated data is also showing mixed signals. Looking at the daily candlesticks below, that look to the coming weeks, you've got the price line and the lagging line having just bounced off the cloud top. Looking back to the last year, each time WST tested the cloud, it has bounced with success to the upside. This 3rd jump off the cloud base is constructive in my view.

Figure 6.

Data: Updata

At the same time, the weekly chart is at a critical juncture. The lagging line (in blue) looks about to breach the cloud top, whereas the price line is already there. Critically, we need the lagging line to break above the cloud in order to turn bullish on the long-term time frame. The weekly chart looks to the coming months, so a nudge into above-cloud territory would be a majorly bullish sign in my opinion.

Figure 7.

Data: Updata

It's unsurprising to see we have upside price targets extending to $402 then $428 on this information as well using the point and figure studies below. These charts remove the noise of time and intra-trend volatilities in order to provide a cleaner, more objective insight into market trends. The P&F studies eyed the moves down to $244 and below and have caught the price action on the way up too. I will be looking to $402 then $428 as key price levels moving forward.

Figure 8.

Data: Updata

Valuation

There's plenty to debate on valuation. As I wrote last time, the stock was trading at ~28x forward earnings, and this has spiked to ~48x forward at the present time. The former is a respectable premium of 136% to the sector, whereas the market has valued its assets tremendously valuable at >9.3x book value.

This makes sense to me as on examination, the market looks to be valuing the company on asset factors more so than sales and pre-tax income growth [Figure 9]. Hence, that it values WST at ~9x net asset value, remains in line with an extensive history of investors doing the same.

Figure 9.

Data: Seeking Alpha

As such, this aligns with critical findings discussed earlier:

After swings to the upside and downside these past 2 years, WST has mean-reverted around its implied intrinsic value at least 2x.

Intrinsic value here is computed at the function of ROIC and reinvestment rate, as outlined earlier.

Right now it is approaching the line of implied fair value, now with a more choppy market, with investors collectively paying attention to fundamentals.

That, and the corrections in WST's operating asset value in the same time.

Based on the calculus outlined in Figure 5, I've got WST valued at $31.6Bn ($428/share) based on my forward assumptions into FY'24.

Note, the P&F studies corroborate my own fundamental findings at $428 upside target and this looks to be my first price objective in allocating WST to a tranche of the equity risk budget.

It is critical to recognize these growth estimates factor in the company's projected cash flows, returns on capital deployed, and a hurdle rate of 12%. Although, this only represents 13% upside potential at the time of writing. Does this constitute a screaming buy? Perhaps, but perhaps not. Back in December, it absolutely would have, whereby the implied value gap had widened to ~90% at the FY'22 lows.

Figure 10.

Data: Author; Market cap line retrieved from Seeking Alpha and superimposed on implied value chart.

Discussion

The major hurdles investment strategists must overcome pertain to the selectiveness of their investment recommendations. Here I had missed the rally in WST last December, and in this report, I spent some time unpacking what factors led me to do this. On examination, it is clear more emphasis needed to be placed on the business returns WST was producing from the cash it had invested into its operations. After looking through a different lens, my assumptions lead me to a similar yet more constructive path. I've got WST compounding its intrinsic value to ~$31Bn by FY'24, based on the culmination of after-tax profits generated on its capital commitments put at work to grow, along with other factors such as stronger guidance and the full wind-back of Covid-19 sales.

Based on technical and economic findings discussed here, I have confluence to a $428 upside target, looking to harvest this over the coming 6-12 months. Net-net, revise to buy.

Appendix 1. WST forward estimates into FY'26