Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American States Water Company (AWR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 4:40 PM ETAmerican States Water Company (AWR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.54K Followers

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bob Sprowls - President and Chief Executive Officer

Eva Tang - Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Angie Storozynski - Seaport Global

Jonathan Reeder - Wells Fargo

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the American States Water Company Conference Call discussing the company's Second Quarter 2023 Results. The call is being recorded. If you would like to listen to the replay of this call, it will begin this afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time and run through Tuesday, August 15, 2023, on the company's Web site, www.aswater.com. The slides that the company will be referring to are also available on the Web site [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions [Operator Instructions]. Presenting today from American States Water Company are Bob Sprowls, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Eva Tang, Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, certain matters discussed during this conference call may be forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please review description of the company's risks and uncertainties in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, this conference call will include a discussion of certain measures that are not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles or GAAP in the United States and constitute non-GAAP financial measures under SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived from consolidated financial information but are not presented in our financial statements that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more details, please refer to the press release.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.